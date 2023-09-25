scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

UP’s first skin bank at KGMU to be functional soon

By Agency News Desk
UP’s first skin bank at KGMU to be functional soon
UP’s first skin bank at KGMU to be functional soon

Lucknow, Sep 25 (IANS) The skin bank project at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow will become functional within the next two months. Prof Vijay Kumar, HoD, plastic surgery at the KGMU, where the skin bank is coming up, said, “The infrastructure is almost ready and we are working on a few more things such as a van to transport donated skin to the bank.”

A skin bank is a place where skin from donors, mostly people who wish to donate organs after death, is harvested and preserved.

The skin bank is a valuable resource in providing allograft skin as a cover for partial or full thickness burn injuries. This will be the state’s first skin bank.

The process to get licence from the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) is also being worked upon. Prof Kumar said a skin bank would be beneficial for all patients of severe burn injury.

The skin bank can store donated skin for up to three months. A date for opening of the skin bank is yet to be announced.

–IANS

amita/uk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jawan – Faraatta Song Lyrics starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone
Next article
Olivia Rodrigo gets dating advice from a little boy
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US