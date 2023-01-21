scorecardresearch
US records over 25 mn flu illnesses this season: CDC

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (IANS) There have been at least 25 million illnesses, 270,000 hospitalisations, and 17,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest estimates released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More than 6,300 people were hospitalised due to flu in the US in the latest week ending January 14, CDC data showed on Friday.

Six influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported this week, for a total of 85 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CDC urged the public to get flu shot annually to prevent infection and serious outcomes.

–IANSD

int/khz/

