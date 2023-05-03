scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

US reports over 10,000 weekly child Covid cases

By Agency News Desk

Washington, May 3 (IANS) More than 10,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported in the US in the week ending on April 27, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Almost 15.6 million children have been reported to have tested positive for the virus since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

Over the past seven months, weekly reported child cases have plateaued at an average of about 27,000 cases, while in the past four weeks the average reported weekly cases have dropped further to about 10,000, according to the report.

Reported cases are likely a “substantial undercount” of Covid-19 cases among children, it added.

There is a need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects, said the report.

It is important to recognise there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children’s health, but importantly there is the need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth, said the AAP.

–IANS

ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Backstreet Boys land in Mumbai, paparazzi does a repeat of NMACC
Next article
SC refuses to entertain plea by Muslim body against 'The Kerala Story'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

AMU faculty makes breakthrough in cancer prevention

Health & Lifestyle

Baidu's new AI tool can boost Covid mRNA vax antibody response by 128x

Sports

Los Angeles FC reach CONCACAF Champions League final

Technology

Bitcoin trading volume tanked nearly $700 bn in April

Technology

Chrome world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

Sports

IPL 2023: If Hardik took a few risks,Gujarat Titans could've ended the game, says Parthiv Patel

News

SC refuses to entertain plea by Muslim body against 'The Kerala Story'

News

Backstreet Boys land in Mumbai, paparazzi does a repeat of NMACC

Technology

Allen Career Institute hires veteran Nitin Kukreja as CEO for digital era

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit temple to seek blessings

News

Austin Butler's shocking transformation unveiled in 'Dune: Part Two' first trailer teaser

News

Jubin Nautiyal was moved by 'Mehsoos Hua' melody, lent voice to song despite busy schedule

News

Farah Khan claps back at those who said she was 'too old to get married, have kids'

News

Munawar Faruqui’s ‘Noor’ is a soul-stirring romantic number

News

TV actor Rrahul Sudhir talks about going 'sinister' for 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

News

Anand Mahindra praises 'fauji brat' Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Citadel'

News

Emma Watson on taking acting break: 'I felt a bit caged'

Technology

SpaceX Starship to be relaunched in 6 to 8 weeks: Elon Musk

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US