scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Video of dancer in mosque raises Uyghur anxieties about China's attacks on religion

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) A Chinese tourism advertisement portraying a medieval Buddhist fantasy, shot in the prayer hall of Xinjiang’s second-largest mosque, has alarmed the Uyghur diaspora, which is calling it a desecration, a media report said.

They say it is particularly incensing during Ramadan, a time when mosques should host prayer and evening fast-breaking, RFA reported.

The promotional video, put out by a local propaganda office, features a bare-armed Uyghur woman as a dancer from ‘Women’s Kingdom’, a fictional polity whose queen sought to marry the Chinese protagonist of the classic Ming Dynasty novel ‘Journey to the West’, RFA reported.

She twirls in the otherwise empty Kuchar Grand Mosque.

The video, which circulated on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, emerged amid a tourism campaign to draw Han Chinese to the far-western region of Xinjiang, home to the mostly Muslim Uyghur and other Turkic people now that Covid-19 travel restrictions have been lifted.

There were 35.2 million individual visits to Xinjiang between January and March this year, resulting in 2.5 billion yuan in tourism revenue, an increase of 36 per cent over the same period last year, according to state media.

But Uyghurs say such videos are both offensive and part of a wider attempt to diminish or erase their religion and culture, RFA reported.

The video was shared on Facebook by Uyghur activist and reeducation camp survivor Zumret Dawut. It has since been taken down from Douyin.

“The message [of the video] to the Uyghurs is that we can suppress and even destroy you by assaulting and breaking your dignity through humiliation – we can do anything we want to do,” said Ilshat Hassan, Deputy Executive Chairman of the World Uyghur Congress, RFA reported.

The transformation of the Uyghur region’s most prominent religious sites into tourist attractions, demolition of other mosques and shrines, criminalisation of public expressions of Islamic piety, and pervasive surveillance have left Uyghurs with nowhere to observe Ramadan but home, RFA reported.

–IANS

san/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Erica Fernandes opens up on what prompted her to take up 'The Haunting'
Next article
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs visit Chopra house to offer their respects to Pamela Chopra
This May Also Interest You
News

Pregnant Sana Khan reacts to ‘weird’ video of husband Anas Saiyad pulling her at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party

Lyrics

Jassie Gill and Tejasswi Prakash – Door Hova Gey Song Lyrics

News

Angad Bedi warms up for his next 400 metre sprint on this date

Fashion & Lifestyle

Nick Jonas shares pic of daughter Malti's 'first soundcheck' at Royal Albert Hall

Technology

Twitter to allow users trade stocks, crypto

Technology

WhatsApp's new security feature to double check if it's really you

Technology

Snapchat brings its AI chatbot to all users, empowers more creators

Technology

Engineers develop stretchable, bendable OLED display for wearable tech

Sports

Zimbabwe unveil new T10 franchise tournament, to be played in August this year

Sports

Super Cup: NorthEast United upset Mumbai City to throw Group D wide open

Sports

Sudirman Cup 2023: Prannoy, Sindhu to lead Indian team; Lakshya Sen in reserves

Technology

Committed to growing, investing across the country: Cook tells PM Modi

News

Saif Ali Khan begins shooting with NTR Jr

Sports

CBA sides Shanghai, Jiangsu disqualified from season due to lack of competitive effort

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan fifty, Surya 43 help Mumbai Indians overcome KKR by 5 wickets

Technology

US imposes $300m penalty over hard disk drive exports to Huawei

News

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Bad Bunny takes a dig at her ex Harry Styles

Health & Lifestyle

Over 1 in 3 Americans live in areas with unhealthy air quality: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US