Woman impersonating AIIMS doctor arrested for duping people in hospital

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) A 27-year-old woman, impersonating as a junior resident in AIIMS, was arrested for cheating people on pretext of speedy treatment in the hospital, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The official said that the woman, whose name was not disclosed by the police, is B.Sc graduate in Microbiology from Bareilly and Master in Science in Forensics.

“She has knowledge of forensics and using her background, she purchased a white doctor’s coat having her name stitched on it as ‘Junior Resident’ in Forensics and Toxicology department and hence, used to cheat people on pretext of speedy treatment at AIIMS Hospital for her personal greed of money. She has no previous involvement,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said.

The matter came to light on April 18, when a complaint was lodged at Hauz Khas police station by a resident of Haridwar regarding cheating wherein the complainant stated that on March 21, he came to AIIMS hospital for treatment of his daughter and met a woman wearing coat showing her to be a junior resident.

“She introduced herself as an AIIMS doctor and lured him on the pretext of speedy treatment and took Rs 96,000 from him through UPI. Later on, the alleged told him to come after 10 days but after that, the accused started ignoring the calls of the complainant,” said the DCP.

During investigation, after intensive search, the accused woman was found near AIIMS OPD wearing doctor’s coat with her name stitched on it and she was apprehended.

“On interrogation, she confessed to her crime. Further, investigation is being conducted to find any other accused involved and to recover the cheated amount and to find other offences of cheating committed by the accused,” said the official.

