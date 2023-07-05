scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Younger kidney cancer survivors at high risk for heart problems: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, July 5 (IANS) Adolescent and young adult kidney cancer survivors are at a significantly elevated risk for heart issues, majorly due to increased levels of hypertension or high blood pressure, finds a study.

Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of health complications and death among adolescents and young adults (between the ages of 15 and 39) diagnosed with cancer.

In the study, published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, the researchers found that two medications used in the treatment of kidney cancer raises the risk of high blood pressure.

People who took two drugs called sunitinib and sorafenib that aids in blocking blood vessel growth eventually developed hypertension.

“The large number of adolescents and young adults who had high blood pressure during treatment with sunitinib or sorafenib suggests that even individuals without identifiable pre-existing factors — such as older age, obesity and male gender — are also at significant risk for hypertension from these drugs,” said lead author Wendy Bottinor, a cardio-oncologist at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Further, the team found that besides kidney, adolescents and young adult survivors of thyroid and colorectal tumours are also at risk for a type of heart failure called left ventricular systolic dysfunction.

Hypertension forces the heart and blood vessels to work overtime, eventually damaging the tissues in the arteries and increasing a person’s odds of irregular heartbeat, heart attack or stroke.

The study showed that sunitinib and sorafenib, which hinder the growth of blood vessels that support tumour growth, are often used as an effective therapeutic option for adult and paediatric cancer patients. However, “cardiovascular toxicities can be a significant limitation of this treatment, with hypertension and left ventricular dysfunction among the most common,” Bottinor said.

“Adolescents and young adults are an underrepresented group in cancer research with a significant cardiovascular burden,” Bottinor said.

“Understanding the relationship between cancer diagnosis, treatment and heart disease is imperative to promoting cardiovascular health over the entire lifetime of adolescent and young adult cancer survivors.”

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AIIMS Bhubaneswar inks MoU with SVNIRTAR for academic, research and patient care
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Bhubaneswar inks MoU with SVNIRTAR for academic, research and patient care

Technology

Meta's Twitter competitor 'Threads' arrives on web

News

Bawaal over 'Bawaal' teaser: Twitterati outraged over reference to holocaust

Technology

Rosatom starts supplies of isotope germanium-68/gallium-68 to India

News

Jamie Foxx's family is keeping tight on his health condition

News

Shankar Naidu disheartened with Censor Board for removing 'Shiv Tandav' from his film 'Bharateeyans'

Technology

Startup funding plummets but India still one of top 3 funded geographies

Technology

'Our subs don't implode': Subway's ad faces backlash on social media

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft mated at top of India’s heavy lift rocket LVM3

Health & Lifestyle

L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates 'J&K Health Conclave'

News

SRK's 'Pathaan' locks September 1, 2023 for release in Japan

News

Anu Menon on Vidya Balan in 'Neeyat': We needed someone with gravitas

Health & Lifestyle

Another Indian unicorn PharmEasy in deep crisis amid sharp valuation cut

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to adjust text size on Windows beta

News

'Nothing is impossible, all you need is hard work,' says Sunny Hinduja on 'Sandeep Bhaiya'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her boss babe look in blue pantsuit

Technology

Sirolimus-coated balloon good alternative to stents: Cardiologists

Technology

Persistent unveils state of the art 5G Lab in India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US