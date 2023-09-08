This novel questions if destiny determines your love

Love at first sight. A holiday romance. Second Chances. All the popular romance tropes that the readers have been obsessing over across the world and India. World’s Worst Best Girlfriend by Durjoy Datta takes you through a fairytale story and keeps you on the edge till the last page. It narrates the journey of the main protagonists, Daksh and Aanchal, as they navigate through their individual lives – careers, friendships, families, relationships and most importantly, their polar opposite worlds.

It reminds you of all the red flags that should have been avoided and the green flags that should have been appreciated at the right time.

Published by Penguin Random House India, it is a swoon-worthy love story that begins at the mesmerizing beach holiday at Andamans, moves over to different places in India and ends in another country over a span of few years.

Will their feelings fade away? Will they be able to overcome the obstacles? Will they get their happily ever after?

This is not just another love story; it’s a story about love in life!

Durjoy Datta is the author of nineteen bestselling romance novels. With over 2 Million following on social media, he is not only one of the highest selling authors but also, one of the most popular ones.