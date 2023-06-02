scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldNews

Who Killed Moosewala?

Who Killed Moosewala? Written by crime reporter Jupinderjit Singh, details the death and the subsequent investigation into the murder of one of the rising superstars of Punjabi hip-hop

By Editorial Desk
Who Killed Moosewala?
Who Killed Moosewala | Jupinderjit Singh

Westland Books today announced the release of Who Killed Moosewala? An account of the singer’s death and its investigation, by seasoned crime journalist Jupinderjit Singh. The book looks at the events of 29 May, the day the Punjabi hip-hop star was shot by six armed assailants while driving to his aunt’s house in Jawaharke village. The book also gives the reader an inside story of the gangs and violence in Punjab. The book is available for pre-order and will release on 5 June, 2023 across all online and offline bookstores.

Commenting on the book, author Jupinderjit Singh said, “Sidhu Moosewala’s killing had a deep impact on me. As a crime reporter for over two decades, I have seen mutilated bodies and reported on gory crimes, terrorist strikes, and police encounters. But this senseless murder shook me to my core, especially when I saw the visuals of his grieving parents.”

“While reporting on it I felt that news stories were not going to be enough and I decided to write this book. Of course, it required painstaking research, with hours spent poring over grisly details and delving into the intricate workings of crime scenes, killers and gangsters.”

“The weight of responsibility to stick to the facts pressed upon my soul, especially because the investigation is still ongoing. I strove for authenticity, grappling with my own emotions. The toll on me is immeasurable, yet through it all, I persisted, driven by a desire to shed light on the murder that reminds us all of the fragility of life.”

Sanghamitra Biswas, Executive Editor, Westland Books, remarked, “Since Sidhu Moosewala’s death a year ago, Jupinderjit Singh has been reporting exhaustively on the crime as well as the investigation. His understanding of the case is strong and comprehensive. In this riveting book, backed by meticulous research, Jupinderjit offers up a fascinating portrait of the singer and the Punjab he inhabited.”

About the book – Who Killed Moosewala?

On 29 May 2022, Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala left his haveli in Moosa for a quick ride to his aunt’s house in the neighbouring village. He was never to return home. The singer was ambushed and gunned down by six assailants. He was only twenty-eight.

The news of his death spread like wildfire; fans thronged to his village in Mansa district to pay their last respects. Others mourned him on social media. An icon for many, the rebellious young man had also been a controversial figure. There were allegations that he promoted gun culture and violence, and rumours that he had ties with certain gangs. With his sudden and violent death, the questions about his life became louder—as also those around his death. Who had killed Moosewala? Everyone wanted to know.

As the police made arrests and the investigation started in earnest, a story began to emerge—one of old enmities, uncomfortable truths, disgruntled youths and the violence that simmers in Punjab, just below the surface of everyday life. In this gripping and fast-paced book, seasoned crime reporter Jupinderjit Singh closely follows the investigation into Moosewala’s death and also offers us glimpses into the man he was behind the mask of celebrity. The story of the slain singer and those behind his murder, this book is also a rumination on the growing unrest in Punjab.

About the author Jupinderjit Singh

Jupinderjit Singh is an award-winning journalist, specialising in crime reporting for The Tribune in Punjab. He has authored five books two of which have been translated into Hindi. He is known for discovering the lost pistol of Shaheed Bhagat Singh that was used to kill a British police officer in 1928. He was awarded the Prem Bhatia Young Journalist Award in 2005. He is a fellow with the Centre for Science and Environment and a FIDE-rated chess player and coach. He is also a motivational speaker.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app
This May Also Interest You
Technology

YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app

News

'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks

Sports

French Open: 'I want to win 25, if possible', says 16-year-old Andreeva Mirra

Health & Lifestyle

Covid survivors with depression show signs of brain inflammation

News

Director Ananjay Raghuraj: 'Now is a great time for Bhojpuri films because of OTT'

Health & Lifestyle

Global primate genome study reveals their evolution, applications for human health

Health & Lifestyle

Glamyo Health founders plan to flee, declare bankruptcy: Sacked employee in FIR

Technology

Monthly crypto exchange volume sees drop in May, reaching 32-month low

Sports

Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen in semis; Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarters (Ld)

News

Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

Technology

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

Technology

Your vegetable chopping boards can produce toxic microparticles

Sports

La Liga: Chase for last European berth, battle for relegation dominate final Matchday of season

News

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana Dcruz shares first glimpse of boyfriend since pregnancy announcement

News

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

News

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US