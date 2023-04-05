Nitesh Kumar: A common man turned into an internet sensation

Nitesh Kumar, aka Nitin, an ordinary man, has now turned into a sensational social media star in India along with his team including Mridul, Mastani & Pragati. One can easily find his videos trending. Nitin is a Youtuber and a Blogger. He started his journey as a digital content producer, and in 2019 he won a silver play button which was seen unboxing in his video “100k celebration” with his members Mridul and Pragiti.

Social media has become an entertaining companion to people around the world. The content creators have taken to share their ideas among these companions and become successful. One of these content creators is Nitin, who rather than continuing his ordinary life, took a different step to create his own name and travel the world.

Nitin has become a social media influencer through his entertaining videos and engaging social media presence. His youtube channel ‘THE MRIDUL’ has about 14.6M subscribers and has gained 4 billion plus views. He is India’s top 10 creator with his most viewed video is School Life with 286m views. He has won all three buttons for his youtube channel.

The videos on Nitin’s channel are funny and entertaining which keeps the viewers engaged to his channel. One can find situational comedy in his videos, which he creates with his team members. His videos have millions of views ard seen on trending list.

His other channel ‘I AM NITIN’ is also famous with 532k followers. His recent video on Thailand Tour, where he shares beautiful views of Bangkok, the hotel he is staying in, he appreciates for its ambience and the Thai food which he seems to enjoy with his friend Mastani.

Nitin’s earlier videos were also famous, where he has traveled to Ladakh and is taking trips with his friends in a car. He is also active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter where he has 312k followers.

According to Nitin, a content producer has to interact with his audience and share a few of their personal lives. Here’s Nitin’s advice to the youths who want to mark their identity as successful digital creator, “Once you have identified who your target market is, follow your instinct and take a calculated risk. Don’t be afraid to examine widely held beliefs because every niche has a lot of unproven hypotheses. It might demonstrate your creative problem-solving capacity and help you develop fresh ideas.”