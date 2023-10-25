121 professionals, three amateurs to vie for PGTI

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (IANS) Featuring 121 professionals and three amateurs, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will stage a four-day Haryana Open 2023 at the Panchkula Golf Club from October 25-28, organisers said on Wednesday.

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, the highest ever for an event in Panchkula. The Pro-Am event will be played on October 29.

The Haryana Open returns to the PGTI schedule after 12 years. The fifth edition of the event is being supported by the Haryana government and host venue Panchkula Golf Club.

The tournament includes PGTI Ranking leader and international winner Om Prakash Chouhan, besides international winners Rashid Khan, Rahil Gangjee, Khalin Joshi, tricity lad Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Viraj Madappa and Olympian Udayan Mane.

The prominent names include Aman Raj and Honey Baisoya, to name a few.

Defending champion Mithun Perera of Sri Lanka, who won the 2011 edition, is also participating.

Besides Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, the other notable names representing the tricity at the event are those of Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma, Harendra Gupta, Angad Cheema, Amrit Lal, Ranjit Singh, Amandeep Johl, Harmeet Kahlon, Gurbaaz Mann, Amritinder Singh, Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal as well as Panchkula’s Aadil Bedi and Chandimandir’s Ravi Kumar.

The other foreigners are N. Thangaraja and K. Prabagaran, both from Sri Lanka, Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, all from Bangladesh, US’s Varun Chopra, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill and Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

Two of the three amateurs participating, Abhishek Kumar and Ankush Saroha, are from the Panchkula Golf Club.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “With an impressive field and handsome prize purse on offer we can expect to witness a pulsating week of golfing action in Panchkula.”

Col A.S. Dhillon, general manager with Panchkula Golf Club, said, “We look forward to hosting the country’s leading professionals at the highly-anticipated Haryana Open which returns to the Panchkula Golf Club (PGC) after a long gap.”

–IANS

VG