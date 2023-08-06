scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

132nd Durand Cup: Punjab FC announce squad ahead of clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, Aug 6 (IANS) Punjab FC have announced their 26-member squad for the 132nd Durand Cup ahead of their opening Group-A fixture against Indian Super League (ISL) Cup winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which will be played at the Kishore Bharathi Krirangan, here on Monday.

Head coach Staikos Vergetis has named the squad that has a mix of youth and experience for their debut in the Durand Cup.

The squad includes foreigners Luka Majcen, Juan Mera and Kiran Kumar Lindu who had recently extended their contracts after a successful I-League captain.

The squad includes all the new Indian signings, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Leon Augustine, Prasanth K. Mohan, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, Nitesh Darjee, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Ricky Shabong and Ranjeet Pandre that was made before the start of the season.

Punjab FC will be playing their first competitive match after getting promoted to ISL. The team has been practising in Kolkata ahead of their Durand Cup fixtures.

The club was able to retain its core members who were part of the I-League winning season. Pramveer who was part of the U-17 Indian team in the AFC Asia Cup and Ayush Deshwal have been promoted from the Academy to the senior team.

“Our plan is to present one team with a lot of defensive cohesion, a team that will be compact to avoid any possible chances from the opponent. At the same time, we are working on our offensive transitions to have a competitive game against a very strong side in Mohun Bagan,” said head coach Staikos Vergetis, ahead of the team’s first match.

Luka Majcen will lead the side in the Durand Cup.

“We are looking forward to the game tomorrow, we have a balanced team of players from the last season as well as quite a few exciting new players. We know we are playing against a big club, and though we respect our opponent we will go strong with our plans,” said Luka.

“It is pretty early in the season, so we’d want to see where we stand and evaluate the things we need to improve for the long season ahead,” he added.

Punjab FC squad:

Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Ravi Kumar, Ayush Deshwal

Defenders: Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, Melroy Assisi, Pramveer, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee

Midfielders: Ricky Shabong, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Manglenthang Kipgen, Tongbram Matheson Singh, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Kingslee Fernandes, Prasanth K Mohan, Leon Augustine, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Krishnananda Singh, Juan Mera (Spain)

Forwards: Ranjeet Singh Pandre, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Luka Majcen (Slovenia)

–IANS

ak/bsk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Museum of Pop Culture removes exhibitions of J.K Rowling due to her 'transphobic views'
Next article
GPBL Season 2: Bangalore shuttler Mithun Manjunath emerges as the top buy in Players' auction
This May Also Interest You
Sports

GPBL Season 2: Bangalore shuttler Mithun Manjunath emerges as the top buy in Players' auction

News

Museum of Pop Culture removes exhibitions of J.K Rowling due to her 'transphobic views'

News

Metallica forced to pay over $300k in damages as fans damage venue property

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev evicted in final week

News

Angus Cloud 'did not intend to end his life', his mother asserts

News

Telugu action-spy-thriller 'Devil- The British Secret Agent' to release on Nov 24

News

Akshay gives funny spin to 'Kya hua tera wada' with pals on Friendship Day

News

Prem Parrijaa on 'Commando' character: He hits to kill, not just to hit for sake of it

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out animated avatar feature on iOS beta

Technology

Spyware maker LetMeSpy ceases operations as hacker wipes server data

Sports

Golf: Vedika Bhansali leaps into T-4 at US Kids World Champs, four Indians finish in Top-6

Technology

Leaked footage reveals Tesla Cybertrucks with open frunks inside Gigafactory Texas

News

Mahesh Babu to ring in his 48th birthday with family in Scotland

Sports

Chennaiyin FC rope in midfielder Ayush Adhikari

News

Former ‘The Kinks’ keyboardist John Gosling dies aged 75

Sports

Australian Open: HS Prannoy loses to Weng Hong Yang in thrilling final

News

Sharon Farrell, star of 'Marlowe', 'It's Alive', passes away at 82

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gautam Rode confuses between twin newborns, wife Pankhuri shares video

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US