scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Australia looked cruising towards a strong position and a big score in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday when India pulled the game back from the brink for a memorable five-wicket win in a low-scoring affair.

With Mitchell Marsh going great guns and hitting boundaries at will, the visitors were in an excellent position. Marsh had scored 10 boundaries and five sixes before he got out and from 129/3, Australia slumped to 188 all out. India was in trouble too, at 83/5 in 19.2 overs. But KL Rahul (75 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out) came together for an unbroken 108-run partnership for the sixth wicket and helped India escape to victory.

Pacer Mohammed Shami was at the forefront of India’s brilliant fightback with the ball as he produced a brilliant second spell to claim three wickets — bowling two maiden overs during this period.

Shami said he did nothing different in his second spell and just concentrated on keeping the ball in good areas. He said he was confident as the ball was coming off nicely from the release and there was help from the deck.

“It felt alright, right from the first ball of the second spell. The ball was coming off nicely from the release. We talk about the seam position or off the deck, but the focus was to keep the ball in good areas because they were playing on the back foot. My mindset was to keep the ball a little up with a slip in place, as I had done in the first spell,” he said during the post-match press conference.

Shami, who claimed 3-17 in his six overs at a miserly economy rate of 2.8, was not surprised that the game was a low-score affair as the Wankhede usually produces high-scoring matches. He also pointed out the bowlers are always in the game at the Wankhede as the pitch offers good bounce.

“If you see overall, then there have been high-scoring matches as well here. The pitches here have good bounce, the ball comes nicely on the bat too, and (big) runs are also scored here at this venue. But if you would have noticed whenever someone bowls in the right areas (the course) of matches changes if someone is bowling at good lengths.

“It is all about when you are able to shift the momentum – early or late. That is what we pulled off today, once we got the momentum on our side after the 20th over, we capitalised on it and we were able to stop them at 188,” he said.

Shali also stated their focus from the start was on pitching the ball in suitable areas and stopping Australia to a score as little as possible.

He was also not surprised at the pitch in Mumbai providing so much support to the bowlers.

“Not surprised, overall if you see in Mumbai, the fast bowlers get help with good bounce and carry. I think pitches have been high-scoring as well, but like today, once we got the momentum, we were able to come back in the game. But as a fast bowler it felt good because in both innings the pacers raised their hand,” he said.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women
Next article
China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

Sports

Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Sports

Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

Sports

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash

Sports

Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

Sports

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

Sports

National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead

Sports

1st ODI: Played normal cricketing shots, avoided getting into a shell, says KL Rahul after guiding India to victory

Sports

1st ODI: Rahul's superb knock, Shami, Siraj bowling help India overcome Australia by 5 wkts (Ld)

Sports

Women's World Boxing: India's Jaismine, Shashi advance; China's Yang stuns Mesiano

Sports

1st ODI: KL Rahul's brilliant knock guides India to victory after Shami, Siraj triple strikes

Technology

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

Sports

Willow TV secures ICC cricket media rights in the USA and Canada until 2027

Sports

Gaurika prevails over Tvesa in playoff to win sixth leg of women's golf tour

Sports

South Africa keeper Trisha Chetty retires from cricket due to recurring back injury

Sports

Asian Handball Federation to back Premier Handball League

Sports

Arshdeep Singh to play five County Championship matches for Kent in June-July 2023

News

Teachers' scam: Major part of proceeds invested in Tollywood industry, ED tells court

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US