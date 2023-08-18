1st T20I: Bumrah returns as India opt to bowl first against Ireland; Rinku, Prasidh to make debut

Dublin, Aug 18 (IANS) Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his much-awaited return from injury layoff as India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Ireland in the first T20I of the three-match series, here at the Village on Friday.

While Bumrah will lead the side, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been officially named India’s vice-captain. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna will mark their T20Is debut.

“We’ll bowl first, very happy to be here. The weather looks lovely. I feel good, looking forward to play some cricket. You realise what you were missing, very happy to be back. We expect nothing short of a fight from Ireland. As a fast bowler, I hope the pitch does something. We have two debuts – Rinku and Prasidh Krishna. Told them to just enjoy their cricket,” Bumrah said at the toss.

On the other hand, Ireland skipper Paul Stirling said: “Looking forward to going out there. We have had a good run in Scotland, let’s see what we can show today. This is the beginning of the road to 2024 and the World Cup. We’re bringing Craig Young in today, excited to see what the extra pacer can do on this track.”

Playing XI:

Ireland : Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

India : Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi

–IANS

bc/cs