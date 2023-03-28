scorecardresearch
1st T20I: Rony Talukdar's half-century helps Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs via DLS method

By News Bureau

Chattogram, March 27 (IANS) Openers Litton Das (47) and Rony Talukdar (67) shared a 91-run partnership that set up Bangladesh’s 22 runs win (DLS method) against Ireland in a rain-shortened 1st T20I here on Monday.

Das blasted 47 off 23 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes while Talukdar smashed 67 off 38 deliveries m his 67-minute knock was studded with seven fours and three maximums.

The duo put on 91 runs in 7 overs before Das was out, caught by Paul Stirling off Young. Talukdar completed his half-century off 24 balls before he was bowled by Graham Hume, swinging to the left as he missed the ball.

Shamim Hossain scored 30 off 20 balls while skipper Shakib Al Hasan struck an unbeaten 20 off 13 balls as Bangladesh reached a challenging 207/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing a revised target of 104 from 8 overs, Ireland could manage only 81/5 as Paul Stirling (17), Ross Adair (13) and Gareth Delany (21 not out) were out in quick succession.

Ireland looked on course to victory but Taskin Ahmad claimed three wickets in an over to derail their chances as the visitors fell short by 22 runs 9DLS method).

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 207/5 in 20 overs (Rony Talukdar 67, Litton Das 47; Craig Young 2-45) beat Ireland 81/5 in 8 overs (Gareth Delany 21 not out, Harry Tector 19; Taskin Ahmad 4-16) by 22 runs via the DLS method.

–IANS

bsk

Football: Ter Stegen on his way to happiness wearing the number one jersey
