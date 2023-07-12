scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

1st Test: Number three is a position where I want to consolidate, says Shubman Gill

By Agency News Desk

Roseau (Dominica), July 12 (IANS) India batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday revealed that batting at number three is a position where he wishes to cement himself and it starts with the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park, here.

Gill had been opening the batting since his Test debut during the 2020/21 triumphant Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign in Australia. But on the eve of the first Test match against West Indies, India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that Gill had expressed to head coach Rahul Dravid to bat at number three, allowing India to field a left-right opening combination in Rohit and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“In India A matches, I batted at Nos. 3 and 4. They asked me where I wanted to bat, and I said I wanted No. 3. It is a position where I want to consolidate,” said Gill in a pre-game chat with broadcasters.

With no Cheteshwar Pujara on the tour, it gives Gill his first crack at batting at number three in Test cricket.

“It is always good to play with the new ball. I have the experience with the new ball, and when you’re batting at No. 3, it is not very different although it is a little bit of a difference,” added Gill.

The right-handed batter brushed aside suggestions that he was now a senior player in the Test side in a new-look top-order.

“Not really. Roles are different. Definitely not feeling that way. Enjoyed the one-month break. First time in Barbados it was (of coming in the Caribbean), also first time in Dominica,” concluded Gill.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'A look back in fondness': Ten International goals Sunil Chhetri remembers most
Next article
Will Sreeleela replace Rashmika Mandanna in Venky Kudumula’s film
This May Also Interest You
News

Will Sreeleela replace Rashmika Mandanna in Venky Kudumula’s film

Sports

'A look back in fondness': Ten International goals Sunil Chhetri remembers most

News

Meghalaya and Munnar on TV actor-biker Karan Suchak’s wishlist

News

'Barbie' won't be banned in Philippines, but controversial map scene will be blurred

Sports

Star Sports acquires television broadcast rights for ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Technology

Doctors seeing 30% rise in hip surgeries in young patients post pandemic

News

Know how Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is ‘full of paradoxes, ethical dilemmas’

News

Mohit Malhotra's parents wanted him to be a doctor; now he plays one

News

‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 official poster revealed

News

Denied bank account, acid attack survivor Pragya Prasun reaches out for help to Shah Rukh Khan

Technology

Adobe expands Firefly globally, supports prompts in 8 Indian regional languages

Sports

1st Test: West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against India; Jaiswal, Kishan make debuts

Health & Lifestyle

Big drug cos made 12bn pound excess profits from NHS: UK health groups

Technology

It took 71 seconds for Titanic sub travellers to die like in a 'horror movie'

Review

Movie Review | Tarla: Food business, investment in dreams

News

Season 2 of 'HIMYF' ends with major reveals, exploring more emotional dynamics

Sports

'There was something special': Dravid recalls Kohli's first Test series in 2011

News

Simu Liu on how all Ken actors developed their 'Ken-ergy' to bond together

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US