scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

2023 Canada Open Taekwondo: Aalia, Amayra bag silver medals

Nine-year-old Aalia Shailendra (red belt) bagged silver and bronze medals in the Under-10 category at the 2023 Canada Open Taekwondo Championship.

By Agency News Desk
Aalia, Amayra bag silver medals _pic courtesy news agency
Aalia, Amayra bag silver medals _pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Nine-year-old Aalia Shailendra (red belt) bagged silver and bronze medals in the Under-10 category at the 2023 Canada Open Taekwondo Championship.

Meanwhile, seven-year-old Amayra Shailendra (blue belt) also displayed some brilliant Taekwondo to win a silver medal at the prestigious international event.

There were more than 2000 International participants in the championship.

Both the girls started Taekwondo four years back at Sirifort Sports Complex. They are trained by coaches Suresh Kumar Gotmani and Sanjeev Choudhary.

–IANS

cs/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Serbia vs Great Britain: Djokovic books semifinal spot with win over Norrie
Next article
Gauri Monga rules the greens at 13th DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2023
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US