scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

2023 National Billiards & Snooker: Srikanth upsets fancied Dhruv Patel to enter Jr boys’ snooker quarters

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) Gadda Srikanth of Telangana upset fancied Dhruv Patel (Gujarat) 3-1 to advance to the Junior boys’ snooker quarterfinals of the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships 2023 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Patel was a semifinalist last year, and last week finished second behind Chandigarh’s Ranveer Duggal in Junior billiards, but the feisty Srikanth won the opening two frames and took the fourth 49-40 after Patel clinched the third 65-16.

Duggal, meanwhile, moved to the quarters with a 3-0 win over local boy Laxmi Narayanan. Mayur Garg of Gujarat, who won the Sub-Junior billiards crown and finished runner-up in Sub-junior snooker, edged out Shahyan Razmi (Mah) 3-2 to book a quarterfinal spot.

–IANS

cs/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
SC gives green signal to Wrestling Federation of India polls
Next article
Khelo India Women’s Rugby League to be held across 10 cities
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US