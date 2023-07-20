scorecardresearch
2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Yashasvi slam fifties; take India to 121/0 at lunch against West Indies

By Agency News Desk

Port of Spain, July 20 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed fifties with immaculate ease to put the visitors’ in drivers’ seat by racing to 121 for no loss in 26 overs at lunch on the opening day of second Test at Queen’s Park Oval, here on Thursday.

Put into bat first, Rohit and Jaiswal were unbeaten on 63 and 52 respectively as many were baffled over West Indies decision to bowl first on a slow, docile pitch, especially with the bowling line-up lacking the required penetration and discipline.

Rohit began with an authoritative pull for six off a harmless Kemar Roach delivery, while Jaiswal also pulled Alzarri Joseph for six apart from getting an outside edge on cut for two fours.

Shannon Gabriel’s introduction did little to stop run-flow as Rohit played a sublime drive, before pulling for back-to-back fours, followed by Jaiswal cutting off back foot through for another boundary.

Spinner Jomel Warrican was welcomed by Jaiswal sweeping him with ease while Rohit brought out a cut and sweep against him. Rohit finally got his fifty when he pulled Roach for an effortless six, followed by the century stand of the opening partnership coming up.

Jaiswal continued to get his boundaries through the point region, before reaching his fifty with a powerful drive wide of point against an expensive Joseph. He could have been out two balls before lunch but Alick Athanaze dropped his catch at slip off Holder.

It meant that India totally dominated the session at a run rate of 4.65, where Jaiswal and Rohit hit 14 fours and three sixes between themselves, where batting looked like a walk in the park.

Brief Scores: India 121-0 in 26 overs (Rohit Sharma 63 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 52 not out) against West Indies

–IANS

nr/ak

