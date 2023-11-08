scorecardresearch
37th National Games: Services serve it right; tame Manipur to bag the gold

By Agency News Desk
37th National Games: Services serve it right; tame Manipur to bag the gold
37th National Games: Services serve it right; tame Manipur to bag the gold

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Services emerged the proud winners of the Men’s Football title in the 37th National Games in Goa when they defeated Manipur in the final at the Nehru Stadium, Goa, on Tuesday.

The teams were locked 1-1 at half time. While P Christopher Kamei put Services in the lead in the 13th minute, Phijam Sanathoi Meetei restored parity four minutes before the breather.

In the second session, Services shot ahead when Soibam Abhinash Singh scored an own goal in the 62nd minute. Manipur’s hopes of making a comeback were dashed further as Rahul Ramakrishnan widened the margin well into the add-on time.

The third place went to Kerala, who defeated Punjab 4-3 in the tie-breakers after regulation time ended in a goalless draw.

–IANS

