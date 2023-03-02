scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

3rd Test, Day 2: Nathan Lyon takes eight-fer as India bowled out for 163, set Australia target of 76

By News Bureau

Indore, March 2 (IANS) Premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon took his second eight-wicket haul in Test cricket to bowl out India for 169 in their second innings at the close of day two’s play in third Test at the Holkar Stadium on Thursday.

For India, top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall with a valiant 59 off 142 balls, through his precise footwork on a difficult pitch to bat. But rest of the batters, barring Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin to some extent, couldn’t step up, giving a target of 76 for Australia to make the series scoreline 2-1, as Lyon finished with 8/64.

The final session began with Pujara and Iyer taking a four and six off an erring Matthew Kuhnemann. Iyer, who lowered his stance, got back-to-back fours off Nathan Lyon through lucky outside edges.

Iyer’s aggression paid off when he pulled off Kuhnemann for four and six respectively. But his knock ended at 26 when Usman Khawaja took a one-handed stunning catch at mid-wicket off Mitchell Starc.

Lyon had further success when KS Bharat played the wrong line and was trapped lbw. After Pujara reached his fifty, he was dropped by Marnus Labuschagne and found some support from Ashwin.

But that was short-lived as Lyon trapped Ashwin lbw with a quicker delivery. Pujara marched forward and showed aggression by whacking Lyon over mid-wicket for six. His knock though was cut short by a stunner from Steve Smith, who dived to his right to take a one-handed screamer at leg-slip off Lyon.

Two balls later, Lyon had another wicket as Umesh Yadav slog-swept straight to deep mid-wicket. Four overs later, Lyon finished off the Indian innings by getting Mohammed Siraj stumped out.

Brief Scores: Australia 197 in 76.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 21; Ravindra Jadeja 4/78, Umesh Yadav 3/12) trail India 109 in 33.3 overs and 163 in 60.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 59, Shreyas Iyer 26; Nathan Lyon 8/64) by 76 runs

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
Esha Gupta leads an all-women design team at Design Pataki
Next article
Noida docs successfully transplant kidney in 5-year-old girl suffering from rare condition
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Eating oily fish, flaxseed can protect you against severe Covid

News

Anushka Sen-starrer 'Am I Next' to drop on OTT on Women's Day

News

High chances of 'Killers of the Flower Moon', new 'Indiana Jones' making it to Cannes Film Fest

Sports

Top four teams to battle it out in semi-finals of Prime Volleyball League

Technology

Women constitute just 19% of the sales workforce in India: Report

Technology

Nvidia's latest GPU drivers to upscale blurry videos via AI

Technology

Top HR executives at Whitehat Jr quit as BYJU's plans to shut coding platform

Technology

Clock's ticking, have limited time to look for job: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

News

Rana, Venkatesh Daggubati explored new relationship dynamics during 'Rana Naidu' shoot

Sports

You can't survive on this pitch with defence: Harbhajan covers Gill's poor show in Indore

Sports

WPL 2023: Don't expect us to just operate with the same four in the whole tournament, says Hesson on overseas slots

News

Suniel Shetty says his MMA series, 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is human story

Sports

Alvaro Rodriguez saves a point for Real Madrid and becomes the youngest derby goalscorer in the 21st century

News

Sonakshi Sinha to join 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' cast

News

Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever mull over who will carry forward nation's comic legacy in 'Pop Kaun' promo

Health & Lifestyle

115 surgeries conducted under Cochlear Implant Scheme this year: K'taka Health Min

Health & Lifestyle

Noida docs successfully transplant kidney in 5-year-old girl suffering from rare condition

Others

Esha Gupta leads an all-women design team at Design Pataki

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US