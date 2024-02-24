Abhay Singh storms into Goodfellow Classic squash final

HomeWorldSports

Abhay Singh moved into the final of the Goodfellow Classic squash in Toronto with a comfortable 3-1 win over Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek

By Agency News Desk
New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Abhay Singh moved into the final of the Goodfellow Classic squash in Toronto with a comfortable 3-1 win over Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek.

According to information received here, the top-seeded Indian beat the Egyptian 11-5, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6 in 54 minutes in the semifinal of the USD 9000 event to advance to his second PSA Challenger Tour final in as many months after winning the JSW Willingdon event in Mumbai.

World No 66 Abhay, who won the team gold and mixed doubles bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, will meet Elliott Morris Devred of Wales for the crown.

–IANS

cs/

