scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

AFC Men's Asian Cup: India to open campaign against Australia on January 13, 2024

By Agency News Desk

Doha, May 12 (IANS) The Indian men’s football team will open its campaign in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 against former champion Australia in Group B at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on January 13.

Asia’s top 24 teams discovered their group stage fate at the Katara Opera House in Doha for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 on Thursday and will do battle at the Continental showpiece between January 12 to February 10, 2024.

Besides India and Australia, the other teams in Group B are Uzbekistan and Syria.

In their other Group B matches in the Asian Cup, India will take on Uzbekistan on January 18 and Syria on January 23.

The AFC and the LOC for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 confirmed last month that the eagerly anticipated tournament will be staged across eight stadiums. Six of these were venues for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, setting the stage for the first-ever AFC Asian Cup to be played at World Cup venues.

Hosts for a record third time, defending champions Qatar will get Asia’s most prestigious competition underway by facing Lebanon on January 12, 2024. The 68,895-capacity Al Bayt Stadium is set to witness an opening spectacle between the two West Asian teams, who have previously only met once in AFC Asian Cup history. It will be Qatar’s 40th match in tournament history, while Lebanon will be playing in an opening match of an AFC Asian Cup for the first time.

The top FIFA-ranked team in their respective Pots, Japan (Pot 1) and 2007 winners Iraq (Pot 2) are set for an exciting showdown when they meet for only the third time in AFC Asian Cup™ history, the AFC said in a release on Friday.

Record four-time champions Japan got the better of Iraq in the quarterfinals in 2000 en route to winning their second Asian crown and this encounter on January 19 at the Education City Stadium might decide who finishes top of Group D.

Vietnam head coach Philippe Troussier, who led the Samurai Blue in that successful 2000 campaign, will also relish facing off against his former employers as he bids to orchestrate an upset with his current side on January 14 at the Al Thumama Stadium.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chess: Humpy, Harika to lead Indian challenge in 10-player Cairns Cup in June
Next article
Study traces Covid's seasonal behaviour to genetics, global change
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Study traces Covid's seasonal behaviour to genetics, global change

Sports

Chess: Humpy, Harika to lead Indian challenge in 10-player Cairns Cup in June

Sports

SIT formed to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief: Police to Delhi Court

Sports

Australia's Big Bash League to be reduced to 40 league games from 2023/24 season

Sports

In the end, the game is going in a different direction: McCullum on Archer being offered a year-long contract by MI

Sports

IPL 2023: Would take responsibility for playing a lot of dot balls, says KKR's Venkatesh Iyer

Technology

Our aim is to create 100 semiconductor design startups: MoS IT

Sports

Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

News

Elliot Page celebrates his 'transjoy' with topless snap showing surgery scars

Health & Lifestyle

Rare Assamese journals and books to be digitized

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sushmita Sen twinning in black and locks eyes with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sports

Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie earn spots in West Indies squad for ODI WC Qualifiers

Sports

La Liga: Barca could win the title in Barcelona Derby in Matchday 34 this weekend (preview)

Health & Lifestyle

Mamata's 3-yr diploma in medicine proposal may prompt mushrooming of pvt institutes

News

Parineeti Chopra’s apartment lights up ahead of our engagement with Raghav Chadha

News

Disney + Hotstar loses 4.6 million subscribers

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't knocking at the doors of Team India, he's breaking it, says Harbhajan Singh

News

Ranveer Singh gives a soft kiss on Deepika Padukone’s lips during her TIME magazine interview

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US