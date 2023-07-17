scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

By Agency News Desk

Sylhet, July 17 (IANS) Afghanistan’s head coach, Jonathan Trott and all-rounder, Azmatullah Omarzai have been fined 15 per cent of their respective match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in separate incidents during the second T20I against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The incident related to Trott occurred during the rain disruption in the second T20I when the on-field umpires were conducting an inspection. Trott showed obvious displeasure towards the umpires’ decision when he was told that there would be a further delay instead of play being resumed.

Trott was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

The incident related to Omarzai occurred in the 15th over of Afghanistan’s innings when, after dismissing Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy, Omarzai moved towards the outgoing batter, showing him an inappropriate “send-off” in close proximity.

Omarzai was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

One demerit point has been added to both Trott and Omarzai’s disciplinary records, who are both on their first offence in 24 months. On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Masudur Rahman and fourth official Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.

The pair admitted to their respective offences and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Bangladesh went on to win the second T20I comfortably, chasing down a target of 117 with six wickets and five balls to spare. The hosts’ managed to put behind the disappointment of losing the ODI series 2-1 to Afghanistan with a 2-0 series sweep in the T20I leg.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
KJo on 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha' clash: Clashing on date without courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward
Next article
'Kohrra' maker Sudip Sharma says a Charles Bukowski poem led to the genesis of show
This May Also Interest You
News

'Kohrra' maker Sudip Sharma says a Charles Bukowski poem led to the genesis of show

News

KJo on 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha' clash: Clashing on date without courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward

Health & Lifestyle

Kidney dialysis patients can benefit from light exercises: Study

Technology

Indian researchers remove 3K malicious content targeting firms across sectors

News

'Monday Motivashiun': Ranveer Singh flaunts washboard abs

News

Times Square shines bright with ‘Project K’

Technology

Meta banned from running behavioural advertising on Facebook, Instagram

News

Rachna Mistry on romancing with Iqbal: It was a big deal

News

Discover some unknown and deeply personal anecdotes from Nelson Mandela’s life

Technology

Musk's SpaceX controls 60% share of global launch biz as it eyes India

News

Manisha Arora of 'Doosri Maa' learnt to use words 'appropriately' when she was unskilled with emojis

Sports

ATP rankings: Alcaraz solidifies his position on top; Eubanks breaks into top 40

Technology

Diet Coke is still my fav drink: Musk amid aspartame row

Sports

Women’s Ashes: Nat Sciver-Brunt just didn't get the support she needed, says Lydia Greenway

Technology

A single Indian firm facing 2,146 cyber attacks a week on average: Report

Sports

AIFF adopts ‘research based’ approach to develop Indian football, takes up IMT Ghaziabad as its research partner

News

Vijay Varma's character finds new purpose to remain a cop in 'Kaalkoot' trailer

Technology

ServiceNow unveils 'Innovation Centre' for Indian firms to redefine work with GenAI

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US