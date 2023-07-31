scorecardresearch
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for a three-match ODI Series in Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup

By Agency News Desk

Kabul, July 31 (IANS) Afghanistan will face off against Pakistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka, as part of preparation for the Asia Cup and Men’s ODI World Cup. The first two matches are set to be held in Hambantota on August 22 and 24, whereas the third and final match will be played in Colombo on August 26.

Afghanistan is all set to host Pakistan for the second time in a bilateral series this year after securing a 2-1 series victory in a three-match T20I series earlier this year in Sharjah. Pakistan and Afghanistan have played four ODIs, with the former winning all of them.

The two sides last played each other in this format in the Men’s ODI World Cup 2019 in England, where Pakistan won the match in the league stage.

“Our previous ODI assignment was a 2-1 series victory in our away tour to Bangladesh, which has boosted the team’s morale for the Pakistan series. We are satisfied with our preparations for the Asia Cup as we have featured in multiple ODI commitments in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently, and playing Pakistan, in Sri Lanka, will help our squad read the conditions and further prepare for the event,” said Mirwais Ashraf, Chairman of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in a statement.

Pakistan’s ODI side will assemble in Sri Lanka on August 17 and will train on August 19, 20 and 21. After the end of the series against Afghanistan, Pakistan will fly back home on August 27 to play against Nepal in the first match of the 50-over Asia Cup at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium on August 30.

Tour itinerary – Afghanistan v Pakistan

August 17 – Pakistan assemble in Sri Lanka

August 19, 20, 21 – Training sessions

August 22 – First ODI, Hambantota

August 24 – Second ODI, Hambantota

August 26 – Third ODI, Colombo

August 27 – Pakistan depart for home

