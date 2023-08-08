scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

AIFF President Kalyan Choubey hails India's participation in Merdeka after 22 years

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) After a gap of 22 years, India are set to participate in the prestigious Merdeka Tournament, Malaysia’s famous international football competition, which is being organised for the first time in a decade.

The Merdeka Tournament, which began all the way back in 1957, is a major tournament in the region and India will be participating in it for the 18th minute.

All of that is about to change, on October 13, 2023, when India take on hosts Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, in what will be the 32nd meeting between the two sides.

All of this, however, is the result of personal efforts by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, who requested his FA Malaysia counterpart, Dato Haji Hamidin bin Haji Mohd, to consider India’s entry in the next edition of the Merdeka.

The Malaysian FA President promptly accepted the proposal and made sure India returned to play the iconic tournament, where India once played some memorable matches, including runners-up finishes in 1959 and 1964, the AIFF informed in a story on its official website.

Chaubey, after the announcement of the draw for the 2023 edition of the Merdeka Tournament, said, “I am very happy that the men’s national team will be playing in the Merdeka Tournament for the 18th time in October this year. India have had a glorious past in this tournament, where we have also finished as runners-up and third place in the past on more than one occasion. I hope that the Blue Tigers will put in a good show in this edition as well.

“This is an extremely crucial stage for our team, as there are only a few months left for the AFC Asian Cup early next year. I am sure the Merdeka Tournament will serve as a good outing for them to prepare for the bigger challenges ahead,” Chaubey was quoted as saying in a release on Tuesday.

“We will face Malaysia in our first match, and possibly also play against Lebanon or Palestine in the second. All our opponents are good teams, and these matches will go a long way in helping us prepare our team better,” the AIFF President said.

Legendary central defender Jo Paul Ancheri, who led the team when India last played the Merdeka in 2001, was delighted with the development.

“India returning to play the Merdeka after 22 years is a piece of great news. I congratulate AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey for making it possible. I have played in Merdeka and know how competitive the tournament is. It will help India a great deal in preparing for the Asian Cup campaign ahead,” said Ancheri from his Kerala home.

–IANS

bsk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IND vs WI: Rovman Powell's quickfire unbeaten 40 lifts West Indies to 159/5
Next article
Asha Bhosle to perform in Dubai on her 90th birthday on Sept 8
This May Also Interest You
News

Asha Bhosle to perform in Dubai on her 90th birthday on Sept 8

Sports

IND vs WI: Rovman Powell's quickfire unbeaten 40 lifts West Indies to 159/5

News

'Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol' is about love between mother & child

News

Faria Abdullah went 500 feet deep inside real mine to shoot ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ scenes

Sports

With quality players coming, India need to figure out which way they want to go in T20Is: Robin Uthappa

Health & Lifestyle

CEPI partners with Gennova to develop mRNA vax tech against 'Disease X'

Sports

BCCI paid Rs 1,159 cr income tax in 2021-22, 37 pc higher than previous fiscal

News

Sushmita comforted child artiste during shooting for 'Taali'

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City blank Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for second consecutive win

News

'Hu Ane Tu' trailer brings alive the concept of 'Jugaad'

News

Nickelback cancels Mississippi tour due to Chad Kroeger’s throat problems

Sports

Hope communication is clear with Sanju Samson as there is a lack of clarity, says Robin Uthappa

Technology

Homegrown gaming platform MPL lays off 50% of workforce amid 28% GST regime

Health & Lifestyle

Ayurvedic infertility pills cause lead poisoning in Canadian woman: Report

Sports

IND vs WI: West Indies win toss, elect to bat first; Yashasvi Jaiswal set to make India debut

News

Saira Banu recalls serendipitous beginning of 'Karma' through Dilip Kumar, Subhash Ghai's bond 

Technology

WhatsApp enables screen sharing during video calls

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt details her transition from acting to movie production

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US