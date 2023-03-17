scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

All England Open: Gayatri-Treesa pair makes second successive women's doubles semifinal

By News Bureau

Birmingham, March 17 (IANS) Continuing their scintillating form, India’s young women’s doubles sensation Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly on Friday sailed into their second succussive semifinal of the prestigious England Open Championships here.

The Indians defeated China’s Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan after coming from losing the second game to win 21-14, 18-21, 21-12 in the women’s doubles quarterfinals played at the Axiata Arena.

The world No. 17 Indian pair had a major breakthrough in their career in the 2022 edition as they reached the semifinal after being promoted from the reserves but lost to the Chinese pair Shu Xian Zhang and Yu Zheng in straight games after putting up a great fight.

Earlier in the tournament, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallists pair of Gayatri and Treesa Jolly knocked out the world No. 9 Japanese pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in their round of 16 match on Thursday.

The teenage women’s doubles pair started their campaign with a 21-18, 21-14 straight games victory against seventh seeds Thai pair Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, which was the Indians’ first win over the Thai pair in five meetings.

Next, Treesa and Gayatri will face either the eighth-seeded Indonesian pair of Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti or the Korean combination of Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee on Saturday for a place in their maiden final.

Notably, the young women’s pair is the only Indian challenge left in the tournament as the last year’s finalist Lakshay Sen, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth, men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out after suffering losses in their respective second round matches on Thursday.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Previous article
SC stays Punjab HC order for setting up SIT to probe Chandigarh police
Next article
Hockey India Awards: Hardik Singh, Savita named Player of the Year 2022
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Raveena Tandon grooves to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ with Quick Style group

News

'The Wire', 'John Wick' star Lance Reddick passes away at 60

News

How 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan connected with rap music

News

First look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from 'The Crown' Season 6 unveiled

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone shares a video showing how she got ready for Oscars 2023

Technology

Discord rolling out 'Themes' for Nitro subscribers on desktop

News

Fans trend “PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN”

News

Naomi Scott feels beautiful during 'good sex'

News

Sharon Stone breaks down as she admits losing 'half her money'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan enjoying “I’m The Best” dance at Ananya Panday’s cousin’s Wedding

Sports

WPL will push standard of women's game forward: Heather Knight

News

Ram Charan lands in Hyderabad to grand welcome by fans

Sports

Indian Wells: Rybakina dominates Swiatek, sets up final clash with Sabalenka

Sports

IND vs AUS: Match could have been interesting if we had got above 250, admits Steve Smith

Sports

Footballer Atsu laid to rest in Ghanaians' grief

Sports

IND vs AUS: It was very relaxing to watch Rahul and Jadeja bat, says Hardik Pandya

Technology

Meta rolling out its paid verification in US

Technology

AI Bing's new feature lets users share chat responses

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US