scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Amandeep, Vani 1-2 after first round of 4th leg of WPGT

By News Bureau

Kolkata, Feb 21 (IANS) Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor got off to a good start with 1-under 69 and even par respectively as the fourth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour got underway at the Tollygunge Club.

The two star players, who will switch their focus to the Ladies European Tour next month, were the leaders as Shweta Mansingh, too, got off to a good start for the second time in as many weeks. Shweta carded 1-over 71 to be tied third alongside Astha Madan and Khushi Khanijau.

Last week’s runner-up Jasmine Shekar was tied sixth in a big bunch that included Neha Tripathi, Seher Atwal and amateur Janneya Dasanniee. They all shot 2-over 72 each.

Amandeep was off to a terrible start as she bogeyed the first two holes. She made up with birdies on fourth and seventh, but a dropped shot on eighth meant she still turned in 1-over. On the back nine back-to-back birdies on 11th and 12th gave her some space, but another dropped shot on par-5 13th saw her at level par again.

A closing birdie meant a 1-under 69.

Vani Kapoor had a roller-coaster start with a bogey on the first, birdie on the second and bogey on the third followed by a birdie on fifth. A bogey on eighth was followed by a string of pars with one birdie on the Par-4 12th as she finished with even par 70.

Shweta Mansingh had four birdies against five bogeys and was lying fifth. Astha Madan also had four birdies against five bogeys, while Khushi Khanijau had four bogeys and three birdies in a row from 13th to 15th.

Jasmine Shekar, who had a great week at RCGC before losing in a play-off, was four-over through five holes, but recovered very well with three birdies and one bogey in the remaining 13 holes for a 71.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Aneri Vajani: ‘Awaaz’ is about bravery, patience of people in abusive relationship
Next article
Revenant Esports to represent India at UNITE Asia Champions League Finals in Malaysia
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US