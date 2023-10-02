scorecardresearch
Archery teams advance to quarters; Easy for men in Individual elimination rounds too

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Oct 2 (IANS) Indian Archers cruised into the quarterfinals in both compound and recurve sections and also in the men’s and women’s team event along with compound mixed team as the archery competitions gathered pace at the 19th Asian Games, here on Monday.

India’s top hopes in the men’s and women’s compound and recurve also reached the quarterfinals stage with Bhajan Kaur losing to South Korea’s An San 7-3 in a pre-quarterfinal clash.

In Recurve Women’s 1/16 Elimination Round, Indonesia;’s Rezza Octavia defeated India’s Ankita Bhakar 6-5 in a well-fought encounter.

Overall, the men’s and women recurve and compound archery teams advanced to the next stage.

In mem’s recurve Team 1/8 Elimination round, India defeated Hong Kong 6-0 with Aytanu DAs, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke impressive in defeating the Hong Kong team 6-0.

In compound Men’s Team 1/8 Elimination, the Indian team of Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Oratamesh Jawkar defeated Singapore 235-219.

In recurve women’s team elimination, the Indian team of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur defeated Thailand 5-1.

In the recurve mixed team event, India defeated Malaysia 6-2 in a 1/8 Elimination match while in Compound Mixed Team, India defeated UAE 159-151.

