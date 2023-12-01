scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Argentina stays on top of latest FIFA rankings

Three-time World Cup champion Argentina remains at the top of the latest FIFA rankings while England moved into the top three, FIFA announced on Thursday.

By Agency News Desk
Argentina stays on top of latest FIFA rankings _pic courtesy news agency

Geneva, Dec 1 (IANS) Three-time World Cup champion Argentina remains at the top of the latest FIFA rankings while England moved into the top three, FIFA announced on Thursday.

Argentina keeps its top position with 1855.20 points, followed by France while back-to-back defeats to Colombia and Argentina forced Brazil, previously third, to slide down to fifth, reports Xinhua.

England climbed to third and Belgium to fourth. The Netherlands moves up to sixth, while Portugal, Spain, Italy and Croatia round out the top ten.

A total of 188 international matches were played all over the world in November 2023, with 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers taking place in Africa, Asia and South America.

–IANS

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
PAOK beat Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa Conference League
Next article
Morocco, Portugal, Spain submit bidding agreement for 2030 WC
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US