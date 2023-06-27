As long as players are fit, Pakistan have chance of doing well in WC, says Wasim Akram

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram believes Pakistan have enough quality in their ranks to be a major player at this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Wasim was part of the famous team that helped Pakistan claim their only World Cup title at the MCG back in 1992, and the legendary quick thinks a second trophy may come later this year if their best players can remain fit and in form.

Pakistan are led by the No.1-ranked ODI batter in Babar Azam and have an experienced group of players to support him. Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman will be among the key batters, while Pakistan can turn to a pace attack that includes Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

“We have a good side…a very good one-day side and are led by one of the modern-day greats in Babar Azam,” Wasim told the ICC.

“As long as they are fit and as long as they play according to the plan, they will have a chance of doing well in that World Cup because it is played in our type of conditions in India on the sub-continent,” he said.

Pakistan won five of their nine matches at the most recent edition of the 50-over World Cup, but narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals of the 2019 event due to inferior net run rate.

Their form since that tournament has been excellent, with Babar’s side having lost just nine 50-over contests since then to currently be ranked second on the ODI team rankings.

Babar has been a model of consistency during that strong run, with the right-hander having scored eight of his 18 ODI centuries since the 2019 tournament to maintain his stranglehold on the premier position in the ODI batter rankings.

Wasim is a massive fan of Babar and would not be surprised to see the inspirational Pakistan skipper raise his game even further during the World Cup.

“I think he can (get better) as he is the best player we have. The whole country follows him, everything he does. He gets people into the stadium and it doesn’t matter whether it is T20, one-dayers or Test cricket and, in my opinion, he has the most beautiful cover drive in the world,” he noted.

Pakistan will open its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against a Qualifier 1 team in Hyderabad on October 6.

–IANS

bc/cs