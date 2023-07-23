scorecardresearch
Ashes 2023: Draw a tough one to take, but it is all part of the journey, says Ben Stokes

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, July 23 (IANS) After the fourth Ashes Test ended in a draw at Old Trafford due to rain washing off play on the fifth day, England captain Ben Stokes admitted that the end result was tough to take but added that is part of the journey.

England needed five wickets to win the match with Australia needing 61 runs to force the hosts into batting again. The Ben Stokes-led side were in dominant position for the majority of the match, but have been denied a crack at victory due to rain not allowing any play to happen on day five.

The result means that the Ashes urn will be headed back to Australia after this series ends. It’s also the first time that England have played a draw under Stokes’ leadership. “It is a tough one to take, playing the cricket we did over the first three days, but it is all part of the journey.”

“We knew what we needed to do and that played into our hands. It was another do-or-die game for us and I don’t think we could have done much more — bowling them out and then scoring 590,” said Stokes in the post-match presentation ceremony.

England will now be hoping to win the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval, starting from June 27 and push for a 2-2 draw to end the series on a high.

“We have got one game left and we want to go out with a win and draw the series, like in 2019. We know what this last game means to us as a team. We have been supported well and hope the crowd come out again and we win,” added Stokes.

In the match, opener Zak Crawley enthralled the crowd with a magnificent 189 while Stuart Broad became the second fast bowler after James Anderson to pick 600 Test wickets.

“I’ve been very vocal about Zak. What he does at the top of the order, he changes games. He takes the bowling on.”

“If he stays at the crease he’ll change the game. Shows what can happen when you back players on a day-to-day basis. Broad, 600 wickets, he and Jimmy, unbelievable examples of international sportsmen. Broady loves the battle, especially against Australia,” stated Stokes.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said his team should be proud of retaining the Ashes, though it didn’t come in the way they wished. “Our preference is to come over here and win the Ashes but it’s nice to retain it, albeit not in the best of circumstances. The group should be pretty proud.”

About his bowling performance till now in the series, Cummins said, “I feel pretty good, I had a bit of a break leading in, and I haven’t bowled as many overs as in 2019. Not at my best this week but be alright for the next one.”

Australia, after being on the backfoot at Manchester, will now have a chance to go for a series win in England for the first time since 2001.

“It’s an amazing group and we have all turned up here pretty motivated. It will be special (to lift the Ashes at The Oval). Even more special if we win. Retaining is nice but we are fully focussed on getting the win,” concluded Cummins.

–IANS

nr/bsk

