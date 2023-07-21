scorecardresearch
Ashes 2023: Ian Healy, Trent Copeland criticise Australia’s tactics on day two’s play

Manchester, July 21 (IANS) Former Australia cricketers Ian Healy and Trent Copeland were united in their criticism of the visitors’ field placements and bowling tactics after England ended Day Two of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on 384-4, with a lead of 67 and put themselves in a commanding position.

Opener Zak Crawley slammed a magnificent 189 off 182 deliveries while Joe Root and Moeen Ali hit half-centuries each as England got the momentum of the match in their favour as Australia were rattled and looked listless in the effort of putting the hosts on backfoot.

“It was not a day to be proud of whatsoever. We couldn’t keep things tight. Cummins had a terrible day in the field. He dropped two catches and didn’t see one. He kept bowling half-paced half-volleys. They bowled straight to (Crawley) early (but) you have to get the ball away from them and not hit from their favourite areas.”

“They whacked us left, right and over the top. We didn’t have a fielder on the slog sweep for Travis Head but every fast bowler has got someone out on the boundary. It was just incredible,” said a disappointed Healy on SEN Radio.

Copeland further questioned the non-selection of a specialist spinner in the playing eleven at Old Trafford and believes Australia’s hopes of retaining the Ashes in Manchester rests on a sporting declaration or rain arriving on days four and five.

After Nathan Lyon was ruled out of the series due to a calf injury, Todd Murphy played in Headingley Test but was out of the playing eleven at Manchester.

“No. They can’t (win). I’m really disappointed with the opportunities missed by Australia on Day One. Three players getting around 50 and getting starts but not going on to get 100.”

“When you don’t pick a frontline spinner, you need to boss the game with the bat and we didn’t do that. We needed 50 runs more (and) were behind the eight-ball from the get-go. (England’s) opportunity lies in when Travis Head bowls his first over. They made him feel nervous and under the pump so he won’t contribute.”

“Six overs, 0/48 and wasn’t able to be bowled after that initial spell. I don’t see an avenue back from here in this game with the weather around and barring a very friendly declaration from England. There’s always hope but we are going to have to play unbelievable cricket from here,” he concluded.

