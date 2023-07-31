scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: James Anderson could be at the 'mercy of the selectors' over Test future, says Michael Atherton

By Agency News Desk
James Anderson could be at the 'mercy of the selectors' over Test future, says Michael Atherton
James Anderson

London, July 31 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Atherton believes veteran fast-bowler James Anderson could be “at the mercy of the selectors” over his future in Test cricket after the end of the Ashes. Anderson, 41, is England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker with 690 scalps and came into the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on the back of taking just four wickets in the series at an average of 76.75. In the ongoing match, Anderson has taken only one wicket.

“He’s pretty clear he wants to keep on playing and that is every cricketer’s right. It’s the one thing you have in your control and (Stuart) Broad has chosen a good moment I think (to retire from the game).”

“Anderson said he still has the desire to keep going and that is the key thing. You know it in your heart and head if you still have that desire. If he has, fair enough. But you do leave yourself at the mercy of the selectors then and I don’t think sentiment then comes into it,” said Atherton to Sky Sports.

Anderson has expressed previously that he has no intentions to retire from the game. Atherton also thinks that Anderson’s case to continue featuring in the Test side is not being helped by his below-par showing in the Ashes.

“He’s just had no impact. Five wickets all series, missing the Headingley Test but playing the others. What’s been a puzzle is the lack of movement for him. This is one of the most skilful craftsmen we have ever seen hold a red Duke’s ball in his hand and it’s just not done anything for him. It hasn’t swung, it hasn’t found much reverse swing.”

“Bazball in the last couple of years has generally been played on pretty flat pitches to aid the strength of England — quick scoring and chasing runs down in the fourth innings. It doesn’t necessarily play to Anderson’s strengths. But even so, without that movement, to take just five wickets in this series is certainly not the standard he would expect from himself,” he added.

England’s next Test assignment after the Ashes is a five-match series trip to India from January 25 to March 11 next year, with Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamshala being the venues.

–IANS

nr/bsk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Commando’ premiere announced
Next article
Homegrown social commerce platform DealShare CEO Vineet Rao moves on
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Homegrown social commerce platform DealShare CEO Vineet Rao moves on

News

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Commando’ premiere announced

Sports

Hyderabad to host 50km World Championships ultra running race for first time in November

Technology

MIND diet won’t improve your memory, enhance brain function for long

News

Rohit Shetty claims 'KKK 13' is No. 1, fans say 'we watch it for Shiv Thakare'

Sports

Brij Bhushan's aide Sanjay Singh files nomination for WFI top post

Technology

Centre extends application window under PLI scheme for IT hardware till Aug 30

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad’s retirement makes me 'more firm' to continue playing, says James Anderson

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan goes down on knees and puts a ring on Jiya Shankar

Technology

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin relishes ‘Ghevar’, ‘Masala Dosa’ in India

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan top group C by whitewashing Spain

Sports

WI v IND: Just give more opportunities to players who haven’t gotten enough in the past, says Aakash Chopra

News

Sofia Vergara called 'rudest woman', accused of forgetting her humble beginning

News

Richa Chadha, William Moseley pictured in London streets while 'Aaina' shoot

News

Ankur Bhatia to break barriers with LGBT role in Sushmita Sen starrer 'Taali'

News

'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence again

News

Ed Sheeran spotted serving hot dogs before sell-out concert

News

Noel Gallagher had black eye, cut face whilst brushing his teeth

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US