scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Laws of cricket explain why Ben Stokes’ catch of Steve Smith was deemed not out

By Agency News Desk

London, July 31 (IANS) An extraordinary incident happened in the gripping fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval when England believed they dismissed premier Australia batter Steve Smith at the stroke of lunch on Day Five. But the batter was ruled not out, as England skipper Ben Stokes put down a crucial chance at leg slip.

The incident happened in the 66th over, with Smith batting on 39 when off-spinner Moeen Ali bowled a loopy delivery and the ball seemingly took the batter’s glove edge and popped into the hands of Stokes, who jumped to take a one-handed catch by fully stretching his right arm.

But the ball popped out of Stokes’ hands in a bid to land on the grass, before hitting the ground. Later, TV replays also seemed to suggest that Stokes was aware that it wasn’t a clean catch and was not in full control of the ball, but the England captain decided to go upstairs for review.

After numerous replays were seen by TV umpire Nitin Menon, Smith was ruled not out as the catch was not perceived to be clean according to law 33.3 of the MCC.

The law states, “The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement.”

The commentators on air also likened it to the Mitchell Starc incident of attempting to take a catch of Ben Duckett at Lord’s, with Mel Jones saying, “It was clean (catch) by Ben Stokes. And in the celebrations, the hand has come down and hit his thigh. The ball has been dislodged and it has been adjudged that he was not in control.”

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said the correct decision had been reached regarding that dropped catch. “He’s got to be in complete control. And you can’t say that, with his right leg up in the air. You could tell immediately from his reaction that he knew he’d made an error.”

“It very much reminded me of that Herschelle Gibbs moment in the 1999 World Cup, where he threw it away too early when claiming a catch,” he said on Sky Sports.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting termed it ‘incredible’. “Talk about drama. Steve Smith survives. Incredible stuff. Everyone turning up here today expected there to be more drama somewhere and it started with the early loss of wickets for Australia.”

“Then, on the stroke of lunch, this happens where Stokes takes a catch straight into the middle of his hand and then on the way down in his celebration, he slaps his right thigh and the ball drops out.”

With rain-stopping proceedings in the second session, Australia require 146 more runs to win the fifth Ashes Test and win the series 3-1, with Smith and Travis Head not out on 40 and 31 respectively.

–IANS

nr/bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Big B says 'new beginning' as 'KBC 15' theme tune changed, new lifeline introduced
Next article
Bumrah set to make comeback as India’s captain for T20I series against Ireland, Prasidh also returns
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Bumrah set to make comeback as India’s captain for T20I series against Ireland, Prasidh also returns

News

Big B says 'new beginning' as 'KBC 15' theme tune changed, new lifeline introduced

News

Jr NTR begins shoot of 'intense' water sequence for 'Devara'

Sports

WI v IND: Virat Kohli to be available for third ODI amidst speculation about his absence

Sports

Badminton: Indian shuttlers Raksha Kandasamy, Taarini Suri win silver medals in All-England Juniors

Technology

Lack of public infrastructure severely limiting EV adoption in urban areas: Report

Sports

Davis Cup: Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal spearhead India's challenge in Group II tie against Morocco

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Avinash Sachdev recalls his struggling days, says he slept at stations

Technology

Homegrown social commerce platform DealShare CEO Vineet Rao moves on

Sports

Ashes 2023: James Anderson could be at the 'mercy of the selectors' over Test future, says Michael Atherton

News

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Commando’ premiere announced

Sports

Hyderabad to host 50km World Championships ultra running race for first time in November

Technology

MIND diet won’t improve your memory, enhance brain function for long

News

Rohit Shetty claims 'KKK 13' is No. 1, fans say 'we watch it for Shiv Thakare'

Sports

Brij Bhushan's aide Sanjay Singh files nomination for WFI top post

Technology

Centre extends application window under PLI scheme for IT hardware till Aug 30

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad’s retirement makes me 'more firm' to continue playing, says James Anderson

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan goes down on knees and puts a ring on Jiya Shankar

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US