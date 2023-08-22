scorecardresearch
Asia Cup: Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain ruled out, uncapped Tanzim Hasan named replacement

By Agency News Desk

Dhaka, Aug 22 (IANS) Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup with a knee injury, the country’s cricket board said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old right-arm quick, who was a part of the initial squad, sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during last month’s ODI series against Afghanistan and has not made the expected recovery after rehab to be considered for the Asia Cup.

“Ebadot had undergone six weeks of rehab following the injury. We have had multiple MRIs done during this time and the reports suggest that his ACL is still a concern and requires further management. Therefore, he misses out on the Asia Cup,” BCB Chief Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said.

“Considering the importance of the Bangladesh team’s next major event, which is the ICC World Cup in October, the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness and playing as early as possible, including consultation and treatment overseas,” he said.

The National Selection Panel of BCB has named uncapped pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib as Ebadot’s replacement in the Asia Cup squad.

The 20-year-old has taken 57 wickets from 37 List-A matches. In the recently concluded ACC Emerging Men’s Asia Cup, Sakib took nine wickets from three games. His inclusion means that there are now five players selected in the squad who were members of the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup winning team, the others being Tawhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim:

Bangladesh Asia Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

–IANS

Agency News Desk
