Asia Cup: BCCI chief Roger Binny, Rajeev Shukla to attend matches in Pakistan; reports

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The BCCI has nominated its president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla to go to Pakistan and attend the matches during the Asia Cup 2023 campaign, reports said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had extended an invitation to the Indian cricket board to attend the matches in the Pakistan leg of the tournament, which gets underway on August 30.

According to reports, the two BCCI officials will travel to Pakistan via Wagah Border on September 4 as representatives of the board during the Asia Cup.

Pakistan will host four matches of Asia Cup 2023 while Sri Lanka will host nine.

