Asian Champions Trophy: Stalin announces cash prize for Indian hockey team

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced a cash prize of Rs 1.10 crore to the Indian hockey team members who defeated the Malaysian team 4-3 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

The Hockey India has also announced Rs 3 lakh per player of Team India and Rs 1.5 lakh each for the support staff.

“Congratulations to #TeamIndia on clinching their 4th#AsianChampionsTrophy title with a fighting comeback!. A remarkable feat that showcases their dedication and prowess. #Chennai, known for its sports-loving spirit, has been a splendid host. Grateful to Honble @ianuraghthakur for gracing the trophy distribution ceremony. Commendable efforts by Hon’ble @UdhayStalin,@SportsTN_,@Atulyamisraias,@jmeghanathreddy, and @TheHockeyIndia to have successfully organized this grand international event. I am pleased to announce a reward of 1,10,00,000 INR to the Indian team for their fantastic victory. @FIH_Hockey#VanakkamAsia #GoalPodu #HockeyisBack #HACT2023 #BattleOnTheTurf,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

Hockey India President and former national player Dilip Tirkey said that Hockey India was announcing a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh for players and Rs 1.50 lakh for each support staff.

–IANS

aal/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale speculation: Will Karan-Arjun be seen together?
Joey King 'freaked out' on stage with Taylor Swift during Eras Tour gig
Entertainment Today

