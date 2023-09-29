Asian Games: Aditi Ashok remains at T2, Pranavi, Avani move up in gold event

India’s Aditi Ashok maintained her tied-second position, sharing the spot with China’s World No. 25 Yin Ruoning with a total of 11-under par 133 after the second round in the Women’s Golf Individual Championship at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Aditi, who took the spotlight while finishing fourth in the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021,shot a six-under 66 in the second round on Friday to add to the 67 she scored in the first round.

Thailand’s Yubol Arpichaya shot a solid 65 on Friday to add to her 67 from the first round and has taken over the lead from China’s Lin Xiyu, who shot66 today and was in fourth position with 134.

Among the other Indians, Pranavi Urs shot a 4-under 68, which helped her move 7 places to T10 at 139, while Avani Prashanth gained six places and was at T15 with a score of 141.

All three Indians made the cut which was applied at 3-under 141.

In the Team competition, India were placed third with a score of 272, trailing behind China (267) and Thailand (268).

Eight teams qualified for the final two rounds in Team Competition.