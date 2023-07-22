scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games: Delhi HC dismisses wrestlers' plea against Phogat, Punia's exemption from trials

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Saturday upheld the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) decision allowing wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat to represent India at the Asian Games, to be held in Hangzou, China, from September 23 to October 8, without undergoing trials. 

Justice Subramonium Prasad’s judgement came on a plea filed by U-20 world champion Antim Panghal and U-23 Asian champion Sujeet Kalkal, who had challenged the direct entry given to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, exempting them from trials.

The judge, after having reserved his order on Friday, dismissed the petition on Saturday.It is to be noted that the trials will end on Sunday.

Justice Prasad had on Friday said that he will not deal with the issue of who is a “better wrestler”.

“We will only see if the procedure has been followed or not,” the judge had said.

On Thursday, the court had asked the ad-hoc panel responsible for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) affairs to clarify the reasons behind exempting Phogat and Punia from the Asian Games trials.

Justice Prasad had asked the WFI to present its response during the day and said that if the selection basis is fair and reasonable, there would be no issue. The court also asked about the laurels earned by the two selected players.

It was the petitioners’ case that there should be a trial for the selection process rather than solely relying on past performances.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, had submitted before the court that the selection policy allows for exemptions for certain players, particularly iconic athletes such as Olympic/World Championship medallists, based on recommendations from the chief coach/foreign expert.

However, the petitioners’ counsel had contended that the selection of Phogat and Punia did not adhere to the exemption policy mentioned by the WFI.

Phogat and Punia were directly selected for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association’s ad-hoc committee, while other wrestlers were required to compete in selection trials on July 22 and 23 to secure their spots in the Indian squad.

Panghal and Kalkal had demanded a fair selection process for the two categories (men’s freestyle 65kg and women’s 53kg) and sought to set aside the directive issued by the ad-hoc committee granting exemptions to Phogat and Punia.

–IANS

spr/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Suparn Verma on ‘The Trial’: Empowers me to create path-breaking content, bring new stories
Next article
'Crime Patrol' actor Mazher Sayed: 'It is challenging to absorb that crimes exist in society' 
This May Also Interest You
News

'Crime Patrol' actor Mazher Sayed: 'It is challenging to absorb that crimes exist in society' 

News

Suparn Verma on ‘The Trial’: Empowers me to create path-breaking content, bring new stories

Sports

Nordea Open: Ruud overcomes Musetti to book spot in final

News

FASAL: Empowering women and celebrating their strength

Sports

Indian National Car Racing: Deepak Ravikumar, Arjun Balu, Diljith, Tijil Rao win races

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday sets Instagram on fire with Ibiza pics; fans ask 'Where is Night Manager'

News

Mahir Pandhi: Acting alongside Puneet sir, Gireesh and Aliraza sir is like going to a Gurukul

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Delhi performs successful surgery by removing knife from man's back

News

Sanjana Sanghi named UNDP India’s Youth Champion

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid continues to affect people's brain function

Sports

BAN v IND: The way the girls fought, it was unbelievable, says Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: There is immense anticipation for India vs Pakistan clash, says hockey legend V. Baskaran

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Sikandar Raza advises young Zimbabwean players to learn from international cricketers

Technology

India moves from Russia to US for nuclear reactors, space research

Sports

BAN v IND: Some pathetic umpiring was done; really disappointed about some decisions, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England resist Haiti's counterattack to secure 1-0 victory

Sports

BAN v IND: ODI series decider ends in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Indian diaspora's success story has changed how US views India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US