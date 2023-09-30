scorecardresearch
Asian Games: Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale win gold in mixed doubles

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Sep 30 (IANS) Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale defeated the Taiwan pair, the ninth-seeded Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang, 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 in the tennis mixed doubles final to win gold medal in the Asian Games, here on Saturday.

After going down in the first set 2-6, the Indian duo mounted an impressive comeback, securing the second set and forcing the match into a decisive tie-breaker.

In a one-hour and 14-minute contest, the Indian pair dominated the tie-breaker, ultimately winning it 10-4 and securing the gold medal.

Bopanna secured his second medal at the Asian Games, having previously clinched the men’s doubles gold in Jakarta 2018.

More details awaited

–IANS

