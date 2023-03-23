scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Hockey Federation awards Hockey India with Best Organiser Award

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Hockey India on Thursday was awarded the Best Organiser Award by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) for their exemplary execution of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela as the host nation.

The award was received by Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh during the AHF Congress held in Mungyeong, Korea, on Thursday.

The prestigious quadrennial event featuring 16 teams from across the globe was held in two world-class venues in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

While the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar had previously hosted the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018, the newly-constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela caught the imagination of the hockey fraternity for being the largest-seated hockey stadium in the world.

“We are very humbled and grateful for this incredible recognition by the Asian Hockey Federation. A World Cup at home is always special and for Hockey India, our top priority was to ensure everyone who took part in it, be it the participating teams, officials or spectators have the most memorable experience,” expressed Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India.

“Our endeavour wouldn’t have been possible without the continued support and vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, all the stakeholders and the numerous people who worked together to make this event a mega success,” an elated Dr Tirkey was quoted as saying in a release.

Upon receiving the prestigious Best Organiser Award by the AHF, Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India said, “This is a very proud moment for us. The success of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela is evidence of what we can all achieve when we work with passion and precision. This award is a testimony to the hard work of Hockey India staff who worked round-the-clock to ensure everything goes on smoothly. I extend my gratitude to AHF for recognising this effort.”

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Womens World Boxing C'ships: Nitu, Nikhat storm into finals
Next article
Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together at lunch
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Omicron sub-lineage continue to be predominant variant, 349 samples of XBB1.16 detected

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together at lunch

Sports

Womens World Boxing C'ships: Nitu, Nikhat storm into finals

Sports

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam receives top civilian award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Health & Lifestyle

Covid infection before vaccination lowers immunity: Study

Health & Lifestyle

How new medtech is helping India fight tuberculosis?

News

Aneri Vajani on her latest track: 'Gham' is all about love & relationships

News

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Namastey London' completes 16 years, he calls it a 'special film' for him

Sports

Jr Women Zonal C'ships: Top teams continue to win in their respective zones

News

My role is similar to Kareena Kapoor's character in 'Jab We Met': Deepika Aggarwal

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane bidding to become England's highest goal scorer

Sports

We'll have to wait and see: Cummins on Warner opening the batting in WTC final, Ashes

News

Monika Singh on being part of Bollywood: My vision is clear, soon I will be there

News

Mindy's 'still processing' receiving National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden

News

Manmohan Tiwari was sceptical about playing a flirtatious character in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'

News

Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves not open to Bollywood offers

News

Jennifer Aniston mocked for bad boyfriends by Adam Sandler

News

'United Kacche' trailer: Sunil Grover plays an Indian immigrant in UK

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US