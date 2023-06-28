scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Kabaddi Championship: India beat Japan 62-17 to continue unbeaten run

By Agency News Desk

Busan (South Korea), June 28 (IANS) The Indian men’s kabaddi team beat Japan 62-17 to register its third straight win at the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, here on Wednesday.

Aslam Inamdar, who made an impressive debut against Korea on Tuesday, got his second super 10 of the tournament and was once again the top-scorer in the match. Parvesh Bhainswal led India’s charge in defence.

Both India and Japan came into the game on the back of two wins each.

Japan, who were ruthless in their 85-11 victory over Hong Kong on Tuesday and beat Korea 45-18 earlier in the day, failed to find answers against the Indian kabaddi team.

India inflicted six all-outs on Japan with three in each half. The defending champions scored their first all-out in the fourth minute and raced to an 18-0 lead before Japan opened their account in the eighth minute, an olympics.com report said.

The first half ended with a score of 32-6 in India’s favour. Captain Pawan Sehrawat was India’s top raider in the first half with six points.

Japan had a better showing in the second half and scored quick points at the end. India, however, won the kabaddi match with a margin of 45 points.

Earlier in the tournament, India dominated Korea 76-13 followed by a 53-19 win over Chinese Taipei on Tuesday. The Indian kabaddi team will take on Iran on Thursday. Iran are also unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Six teams — India, Iran, Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong — are participating in the Asian Championships. The top two teams after the single-legged round-robin league will meet in the final on Friday.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Software firm New Relic lays off over 200 employees
Next article
Samsung to begin 2nm chip-making process in 2025 for smartphones
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung to begin 2nm chip-making process in 2025 for smartphones

Technology

Software firm New Relic lays off over 200 employees

News

'Tum Kya Mile' a homage to my guru Yash Chopra, says Karan Johar

Technology

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): Perfect blend of style & functionality

Technology

Agri-tech VC firm Omnivore raises Rs 1,230 cr in 1st close of third fund

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets emotional while talking about her brother Sheezan Khan

News

Misha Collins had hoped to further explore Harvey Dent in ‘Gotham Knights’ after it got scrapped

Sports

Women's Ashes: Danielle Gibson gets maiden England T20I call-up, Issy Wong returns

Technology

Google 'killed' plans for AR glasses: Report

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve hurl abuses at each other

Technology

Xiaomi India, EDII launches Skillpreneurship Learning Centres for youth empowerment

Sports

Grand Chess Tour heads to Zagreb for SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Falaq opens up about brother Sheezan going to jail after Tunisha's suicide

Technology

Nothing announces pre-order date for Phone (2), starting Thursday

News

Alec Baldwin spotted walking without cane for the first time since hip surgery

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If you’re going to just entertain, they might as well be a circus', says Geoffrey Boycott to England team

Technology

Temporary job loss from AI may occur, but new areas will be created: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Technology

Coronaviruses in UK bats with potential to spread to humans identified

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US