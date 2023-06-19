scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Track Cycling: India's Ronaldo Singh wins silver, sets new national record

By Agency News Desk

Nilai (Malaysia), June 19 (IANS) Ace Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam claimed a silver medal while setting a new national record in the individual time trial at the Asian Track Cycling Championship that concluded here on Monday.

India had success in the junior category of the event as Dhanyadha J P won silver in junior women’s individual pursuit.

Ronaldo, one of India’s best cyclists in recent times, came up with a superb performance as he finished second behind Fadil Zonia of Malaysia with South Korea’s Choi Woo-rim claiming the bronze medal.

The 21-year-old from Manipur, who is the first Indian cyclist to win a medal in the Asian Championship, clocked 1:00.863 to take silver behind Fadil Zonia, who clocked 1:00.559.

Ronaldo is India’s most successful cyclist in the Continental championship with a silver and two bronze medals, all three medals coming at the Asian Championship in New Delhi last year. He won a gold medal in Team Sprint in the Junior World Championship in 2019 at Frankfurt.

The medal in Malaysia is his third individual and fourth overall.

Ronaldo Singh’s timing of 1:00.863 is also India’s new national record in the 1km time trial, surpassing his own previous national record of 1:01.724, achieved last year.

The Asian Track Cycling Championship 2023 is a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Cyclists collect ranking points for the Summer Games. However, the 1km individual time trial is a non-Olympic event.

Last week, Ronaldo Singh clocked the national record timing of 9.877s in the men’s sprint, an Olympic event, to progress to the round of 16 at the Asian ch

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ODI WC Qualifiers: Prajapati, Maqsood, Ilyas lead Oman's stunning chase in upset win over Ireland
Next article
National Inter-State Athletics: Punjab shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor improves his Asian record to 21.77m
This May Also Interest You
Sports

National Inter-State Athletics: Punjab shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor improves his Asian record to 21.77m

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Prajapati, Maqsood, Ilyas lead Oman's stunning chase in upset win over Ireland

Sports

European Rally C'ship: Team MRF Tyres wins Rally Liepaja in Latvian ERC round

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea against ban on FDC drugs

News

‘Pret Boys’ all set to give the ‘chills’ and ‘giggles’

Health & Lifestyle

Changes in eye may soon help detect Alzheimer's: Study

Technology

Experimental stem cell therapy shows promise for epilepsy patients

Health & Lifestyle

International Yoga Day: Uniting world through wellness

News

Sundance, Berlinale favourite 'Past Lives' to release in India on July 7

News

Steven Spielberg: Indiana Jones would not exist without Harrison Ford

News

Maha Congress demands ban on 'Adipurush' for slurs on religious idols

Technology

World's First AI DJ goes on air in US via RadioGPT

Technology

Japanese govt aims to break Apple, Google app store monopolies

Fashion & Lifestyle

Adele is suffering from a condition that requires ‘crude’ treatment

News

Sahil Khattar's promise: 'Bajao' will be a kickass, mad dog comedy

News

Why ‘Scoop’ goes beyond the scope of the book it is based on

Technology

Sanchez flaunts curves in dark bikini on Bezos' $500 mn yacht

Sports

Ashes 2023: Joe Root owned the game in first hour; he was pure quality, says Kevin Pietersen

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US