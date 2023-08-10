Athletics: Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 21, 2024; registration starts today

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) The 19th edition of the Mumbai Marathon, one of Asia’s top running events, will be held on January 21, 2024, and the registration process for the mega event started here on Thursday.

In the past 18 editions, the Tata Mumbai Marathon, which is held on the third Sunday of January, has emerged as the top marathon in the country, bringing together crores of people since its inception.

The event was launched in the glorious precincts of Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, as the first citizen of Maharashtra, Honourable Governor Ramesh Bais signed on, as the first participant of the Mumbai Marathon 2024.

Flagged off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the Mumbai Marathon will witness participation from running enthusiasts across the world, Procam International, promoters of the event, announced on Thursday.

Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, stated, “Raj Bhavan’s Darbaar Hall has seen various sporting events. I am overjoyed to kick start registrations for the Tata Mumbai Marathon from here. The Tata Mumbai marathon acts as a channel that helped over 700 NGOs across the country raising Rs. 357.2 crores funds since its inception. Marathon is a festival and all prejudices are erased in this. People from various religions, classes and creeds come together to run for marathons. Since the past years, the journey of the Tata Mumbai Marathon has been incredible. It would be such a blessing if every village, every city, and every state had a marathon of its own.”

“In the past 20 years, Tata Mumbai Marathon has helped light up the lives of lakhs. Everyone must be enlightened about the importance of running and the holistic growth that it gives. We must encourage school and college-going students to participate in such events,” he said.

Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister, Food & Civil Supplies, Government of Maharashtra, said, “Tata Mumbai Marathon has become the festival of Mumbai. If there is anyone who is more ecstatic after Anil Singh and Vivek Singh, it will be me to see so many people participate and give their blessings to us. There were difficulties too because of coronavirus and terrorist attacks but that did not stop us nor the lakhs of India from supporting the event.”

The registration of amateurs for the Marathon commenced on Thursday, at 6:00 pm and will remain open until November 30, 2023, or until all running spots are filled, whichever is earlier.Half Marathonregistrations will open on Saturday (August 12, 2023), at 7:00 am, and close on September 25. Slots will be confirmed on a fastest-runner-first basis as per their timing certificate submitted during the registration process.

To encourage more women to participate in the full and half-marathon, a limited number of running spots are reserved for them in both categories. A limited number of spots have been reserved in the half marathon for Persons with Disability (PwD).

Dream Run, Senior Citizens’ Run and Champions with Disability registrations will commence on August 18 at 7:00 a.m. and close on October 31, or as soon as running places are filled, whichever occurs earlier.

