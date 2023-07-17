scorecardresearch
ATP rankings: Alcaraz solidifies his position on top; Eubanks breaks into top 40

By Agency News Desk

London, July 17 (IANS) Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz retained the world No.1 position in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday after beating Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon and second Grand Slam singles title.

At only 20 years old, Alcaraz has already held World No.1 for longer than 12 other former World No.1s including Mats Wilander (20 weeks), Daniil Medvedev (16), Andy Roddick (13), Boris Becker (12) and his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero (8).

Alcaraz leads second-placed Djokovic by 880 points in the ATP Rankings, setting the stage for a big showdown for the ATP Year-End No. 1 ranking.

Last year, Alcaraz became the youngest player to earn the year-end No.1 honour. Djokovic owns the record for most year-end No.1 finishes with seven, most recently accomplishing the feat in 2021.

There was no change in this week’s top 10. Alcaraz and Djokovic are followed by Russian Daniil Medvedev at No.3, Norway’s Casper Ruud at No.4, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas at No.5, Denmark’s Holger Rune at No.6, Russia’s Andrey Rublev at No.7, Italian Jannik Sinner at No.8 and Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe at No.9 and No.10 respectively.

American Christopher Eubanks is the mover of the week as he has climbed to a career-high No.31 in the rankings after he advanced to his first major quarterfinal at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old downed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie before falling against Daniil Medvedev in the last eight.

The 27-year-old Matteo Berrettini moved six places following his fourth-round run at Wimbledon. The Italian entered The Championships without a tour-level win since Monte-Carlo in April, but re-found some of his best grasscourt form, defeating Lorenzo Sonego, Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev.

Russia’s Roman Safiullin, who also reached the last eight in Wimbledon, jumps 49 spots to a career-high No.43. Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan moves up 29 spots to a new career-high of No.56 after reaching the fourth round at the All-England Club.

American Tommy Paul moves up one spot to a new carer high-ranking of No.14 in the world. Former world No.2 Alexander Zverev of Germany is up two spots to return to the top 20 at No.19.

Elsewhere, former world No.3 Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov jumped three spots to No. 21, Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is up six spots to No.23 and Chile’s Nicolas Jarry climbs two spots to a new career-high of No.26.

–IANS

bc/bsk

