scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Australia name squad for World Test Championship final, Ashes

By Agency News Desk

Melbourne, April 19 (IANS) David Warner has been included in Australias 17-player touring party for the ICC World Test Championship final against India at The Oval and the opening two Ashes Tests.

Warner remains in the frame to be selected for the World Test Championship final that starts on June 7 after recovering from an elbow injury sustained during the Test series in India in February.

Pat Cummins will return to captain the squad after leaving the tour of India early and sitting out the third and fourth Tests to be with his sick mother in Australia, reports ICC

The 17 players selected in the touring party will be available for selection in the WTC final against India and the opening two Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s.

Selectors will evaluate the makeup of the squad after the second Ashes Test with the option to make changes for the remaining matches against England at Headingly, Old Trafford and The Oval.

A 15-player squad for the ICC World Test Championship final will be named on May 28.

Australia plays India in the World Test Championship final at the Oval from June 7-11 before moving to the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston from June 16-20.

Australia touring party: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Spanish referees reject strike but strongly criticize La Liga
Next article
FC Goa pip ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in inconsequential tie
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Ayush sector all set to provide efficient, holistic, affordable and quality health services through 'Ayush Grid' and AI

News

Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, to be cast as female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3?

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Captaincy isn't something that's ever plagued KL Rahul, says Jonty Rhodes

Technology

Dry sunny weather in J&K today: MeT office

Technology

Google releases emergency update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023 in Chrome

Sports

Estudiantes extend Boca Juniors' losing streak

Sports

BCCI won’t change its policy over player availability for proposed Saudi league: Report

News

When Bhumika Chawla called Salman Khan 'Salman bhai'

Health & Lifestyle

Daily Covid cases marginally dip, active cases cross 60K

Sports

Spanish referees reject strike but strongly criticize La Liga

News

Amitabh Bachchan returns with new season of KBC

Health & Lifestyle

WHO urges vigilance in Europe over mpox

Health & Lifestyle

New implantable device shrinks pancreatic tumours

Sports

Palmeiras make winning start to Brazilian Serie A title defense

Technology

JioCinema to be accessible on LG TVs for ultimate IPL viewing experience

Technology

Ghana first country to approve SII-Oxford made high-efficacy malaria vax

Health & Lifestyle

Can Omicron and influenza co-infection turn deadly?

News

Taika Waititi announces his upcoming sports film ‘Next Goal Wins’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US