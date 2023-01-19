scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Australian Open: Brooksby shocks Ruud in second round

By News Bureau

Melbourne, Jan 19 (IANS) The Australian Open debutant Jenson Brooksby staged an upset in the second round after beating second seed Casper Ruud to extend his dream debut here on Thursday.

For the second day running at the Australian Open, an unseeded American has bounced a top seed from the men’s singles draw. After Mackenzie McDonald’s shock win against Rafael Nadal on Wednesday, Jenson Brooksby defeated Ruud 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-2 on Thursday to enter the third round.

With the defeat, Ruud misses out on his chance to leave Melbourne atop the ATP Rankings. Either Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas can claim World No. 1 by winning the Australian Open title, with the injured Carlos Alcaraz set to remain on top with any other outcome.

Next up for Brooksby is countryman Tommy Paul, who booked his third-round place with a 6-2, 2-6, 7-6, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-4 win against 30th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Melbourne debutant, Brooksby, was in control throughout the match, with Ruud having to save three match points and battle back from 2-5 in the third set just to extend the contest.

Brooksby scored the biggest win of his career by frustrating the two-time major finalist, using a steady diet of crosscourt backhands to keep him pinned to his weaker corner for much of the three-hour, 55-minute match.

After the second set, Ruud left the court for a medical timeout. The World No. 3 dug deep to force a fourth set but was outclassed in the decider.

“First and foremost, Casper is a warrior. I knew it would be a great battle out there. I was pretty confident with my level and just wanted to have fun competing out there,” Ruud said post-match.

“I was just really proud of my mental resolve there after the third-set battle didn’t go my way, to just turn it around.”

“I had to] just keep bringing my level,” Brooksby said of his mentality after dropping the third-set tie-break. “I thought I was playing really strong and I just wanted every game to not lose my focus out there.”

–IANS

bs/bsk

Previous article
ISL 2022-23: How we work cohesively as defensive unit is very important, says Buckingham as MIFC beat Bagan
Next article
Telangana begins 2nd phase of free eye screening programme
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Covid patients at high death risk for at least 18 months from infection

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana begins 2nd phase of free eye screening programme

Sports

ISL 2022-23: How we work cohesively as defensive unit is very important, says Buckingham as MIFC beat Bagan

News

Madonna admits to 'struggling' with understanding motherhood

News

Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone VS Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to clash on same release date?

News

Rishina Kandhari: Wildlife photography is like an addiction

Sports

Didn't think that the ball hit the stumps, even while watching the replay: Gill on Hardik's freak dismissal

Sports

Ishan Kishan slammed for appealing for hit-wicket against Latham after taking off the bails

News

Athiya Shetty blushes after photographers ask her ‘shaadi kab hai?’

Technology

YouTube rolling out updates to TV's live guide, library

News

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s winner photos with trophy go viral

Technology

Fintech startups in India raised $5.65 bn in 2022, a 47% drop from 2021

Technology

Apple expands Advanced Data Protection option globally

News

Marathi film 'Ghaath' set to have world premiere at Berlinale

Sports

Main focus was to be there for the team and score as many runs as possible: Shubman Gill

News

Victoria Beckham has eaten same meal every day for 25 years

News

Drake's hairstyle inspires Rohit Suchanti for his new look

News

Abhishek Nigam gives new twist to his character in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha 2'

News

Pankaj Tripathi wraps up shoot of investigative drama 'Father'

Sports

1st ODI: Gill has settled the debate on opening slot in ODIs, says Aakash Chopra

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US