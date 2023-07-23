Australia's Heather Graham ruled out of Ireland ODIs; Tess Flintoff named replacement

Dublin, July 23 (IANS) All-rounder Heather Graham has been ruled out of Australia’s upcoming women’s ODI series against Ireland due to a calf strain. Cricket Australia (CA) added that uncapped allrounder Tess Flintoff will be Heather’s replacement for the three-game series.

Heather was in Australia’s squad for the ODI leg of the Women’s Ashes and retained her spot for the tour of Ireland as a replacement for pacer Megan Schutt, who has gone back home after the end of the multi-format trip to England.

“Graham will remain with the Australian team in Ireland to commence her rehabilitation before returning to Australia to continue this with Cricket Tasmania,” said CA in a statement.

It added that the injury also means Heather won’t take part in The Hundred in England, where she was supposed to play for the Northern Superchargers. Tess, on the other hand, had recently played in Australia A’s six-game white-ball series against England A.

She holds the record for the fastest fifty in the history of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), coming off in just 16 deliveries. Australia are coming into the ODI series against Ireland after suffering 2-1 defeats in ODIs and T20Is to England, eventually resulting in the Women’s Ashes ending in an 8-8 draw.

Updated Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (captain), Tahlia McGrath (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

–IANS

