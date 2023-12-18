AUSvPAK: Morris released from squad as Australia name trim squad for Boxing Day Test

Melbourne, Dec 18 (IANS) Australia have announced their 13-player squad for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Pakistan in Melbourne with uncapped pacer Lance Morris dropping out to return to home for domestic T20 duties.

The Boxing Test is scheduled to take place from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The reigning ICC World Test Championship winners opted to trim their playing group from 14 to 13 for the iconic MCG Test match with Morris’s omission the only change in the squad.

Morris has been released from the Test squad to play in the BBL following the first Test against Pakistan in Perth.

Australia’s front-line attack has pulled up well from the 360-run win over Pakistan in the opening match in Perth, increasing the chances that they field an unchanged XI at MCG.

Selectors George Bailey said: “Lance (Morris) has been released for the Melbourne match but will stay prepared for Test cricket as he remains firmly in our plans for the summer, should an opportunity arise.

“Otherwise, the squad remains unchanged following the strong performance in Perth.”

It means the experienced trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and skipper Pat Cummins look likely to share the new-ball duties in Melbourne, with local quick Scott Boland the only other seam option remaining in the 13-player group.

All-rounder Cameron Green remains in the reckoning after holding his place in the squad, but Cummins believes it will be difficult to make any changes to the side that produced such a dominant performance in Perth.

Star batter Marnus Labuschagne has been cleared of any serious damage to the finger he hurt during the opening Test against Pakistan and is expected to retain his place in the side in Melbourne.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

–IANS

bc/