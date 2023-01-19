Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh, and protesting wrestlers spend night at a temple, eat prasad for breakfast, leave for Jantar Mantar again

"All wrestlers were awake till late in the night. They were discussing further plans for the agitation. They were sharing messages on social media, requesting more wrestlers and people of India to join them at Jantar Mantar on Thursday," sources told IANS.

"Some senior SAI (Sports Authority of India) officials also met them at the temple. This morning they ate prasad and left for Jantar Mantar to continue their protest."

Earlier, the Sports Ministry on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) "within the next 72 hours", after Vinesh Phogat levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers against the sports body’s coaches and president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist broke down while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, as more than 30 wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

Vinesh said she was subjected to mental harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, adding that she had even contemplated suicide.

