scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh, and protesting wrestlers spend night at a temple, eat prasad for breakfast, leave for Jantar Mantar again

By News Bureau

"All wrestlers were awake till late in the night. They were discussing further plans for the agitation. They were sharing messages on social media, requesting more wrestlers and people of India to join them at Jantar Mantar on Thursday," sources told IANS.

"Some senior SAI (Sports Authority of India) officials also met them at the temple. This morning they ate prasad and left for Jantar Mantar to continue their protest."

Earlier, the Sports Ministry on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) "within the next 72 hours", after Vinesh Phogat levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers against the sports body’s coaches and president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist broke down while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, as more than 30 wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

Vinesh said she was subjected to mental harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, adding that she had even contemplated suicide.

–IANS

cs/bsk

Previous article
Sophos to lay off 450 employees globally, including in India
Next article
Copa del Rey: Athletic, Atletico and Valencia advance as Osasuna beat title-holders Betis
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Undergraduate dies of severe cardiac arrest at Gujarat college

Sports

Copa del Rey: Athletic, Atletico and Valencia advance as Osasuna beat title-holders Betis

Technology

Sophos to lay off 450 employees globally, including in India

Technology

Adobe refuses allegations of AI models training through users' data

News

Actor Julian Sands reported missing while hiking in San Gabriel Mountains

Sports

Football: Inter defend Supercoppa title win 3-0 win over rivals AC Milan

Technology

Apple working on iPad-like smart home display

Technology

Amazon begins new round of job cuts, lays off over 18,000 people

Sports

Hashim Amla quits all forms of cricket to concentrate on coaching career

Technology

US experimental HIV vaccine regimen safe but ineffective: Study

Technology

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw unveils Siddhartha Mukherjee's latest book 'The Song of The Cell' in B'luru

Sports

ILT20: Robin Uthappa urges fans in UAE to cheer for Dubai Capitals in stadiums

Sports

ILT20: Hasaranga's 3/18, Hales' fifty lead Desert Vipers to 7-wicket win over ADKR

Sports

1st ODI: Double century one of those things, like what dreams are made of, says Shubman Gill

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC register 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC, inch closer to playoff spot

Sports

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Watching Gill bat is fantastic; Siraj has been brilliant, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

WPGT 2023, Leg 2: Amandeep shares lead with Pranavi on Day 1

Sports

Sathiyan-Manika reach mix doubles quarters at WTT Contender

Sports

Sports Ministry gives wrestling body 72 hours to respond on sexual harassment charge

Sports

1st ODI: Gill smashes 208 as India survive Bracewell scare to win by 12 runs, take 1-0 series lead (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US